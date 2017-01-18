How to collaborate using the Notes app in iOS 10

The Notes app in iOS 10 has gone through many changes. There’s now support for bulleted lists, inserting pictures, and sketching. Apple clearly wants to give its users an alternative to the top notes apps like Evernote or Microsoft’s OneNote.

Now, you can collaborate with others in Notes, which is great for personal use or for work. You can share notes and other people can make changes, add information, and insert pictures — all in real time. If you’ve been using other iOS note-taking apps, then it might be time to take a look at Apple’s Notes app again. Here’s how to start collaborating.

Invite others to collaborate

It is so simple to start collaborating on a project with the Notes app in iOS 10. All you have to do is add people to the note. The other people will open the note on their devices, and start editing. Let’s take a look at the steps in detail:

Open the Notes app, and select a note or make a new note. Tap the Add People icon in the top right corner. You will see many ways to send an invitation. For this example, we will use Message. Type the name of the person you would like to share the note with and send it, just like you would any message. The recipient will tap Open to open the note and begin editing.

Everyone you add to the note will see it on their device, just like any other note, so they can come back to it anytime they want to.