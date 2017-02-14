Looking for love? Try the new OK Cupid this Valentine’s Day

Why it matters to you OK Cupid says its new DoubleTake feature has already tripled mutual matches, because apparently, people aren't so shallow after all.

On this, the day where we are most likely to embrace Cupid and his well-intentioned arrows, he’s getting a makeover. We’re talking, of course, about dating app OK Cupid, the popular dating app who on Valentine’s Day is introducing a revamp of its mobile app. While it won’t be totally ready until March, the team just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to show off its progress on February 14, and really, who are we to blame them?

With the new and improved version of OK Cupid, the app is getting a brand new look with updated typography and illustrations, and from a less superficial standpoint, OK Cupid is also changing up its feature set to set itself apart from competitors like Tinder.

Replacing OK Cupid’s Quickmatch section is a new feature known as DoubleTake. With this new layout, OK Cupid hopes to move away from the knee-jerk, superficial judgment calls that generally dictate matching on dating apps. Instead of offering a single picture that asks you to make an immediate “hot or not” call, DoubleTake gives you not only multiple images, but also profile highlights.

“We know that each person is much more than just a photo, and our new features are dedicated to highlighting their uniqueness and individuality,” OK Cupid’s CEO Elie Seidman explained in a press release.

DoubleTake is also the new home screen in the updated OK Cupid app, which means that anytime you’re presented with a potential match, you’ll also see his or her age, location, percentage match, height, whether there are pets or kids involved, and personality traits like “friendly,” “energetic,” “organized,” and more.

Apparently, OK Cupid has been testing Double Take for a while now, and has already seen beneficial effects, with a tripling of mutual matches. “With DoubleTake, we show many more facets of a person – we’re showing what makes people tick so that you’ll have better dates and better relationships,” Seidman said. “Every person has a story and instead of helping users speed up, DoubleTake slows them down within the swiping interface so that they can appreciate each other’s uniqueness,” Seidman added.

You can download the new and improved OK Cupid app today on iOS and Android, and expect a full makeover to hit your screen in March.

