20 annoying OnePlus 2 problems, and how to fix them

The OnePlus 2 gives you a lot of phone for the money. Unfortunately, there have a few reports of OnePlus 2 problems posted in a number of forums by fans of the phone. We’ve gathered together some of the most common issues — from random reboots to unresponsive buttons — and found possible workarounds and solutions for each one. Check them out below.

Bug: Random reboots

There have been a number of complaints about random reboots with the OnePlus 2, and this is a problem we saw with the OnePlus One as well. There are a few things you can try:

Workarounds:

A few people have suggested the problem goes away or is lessened when they turn Wi-Fi off or remove the SIM card. These are obviously not particularly useful solutions.

Potential solutions:

Make sure that you have the latest Oxygen software. It should roll out over the air, so just make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi and update when prompted.

Incompatibility with an app might be the cause of your issue. If you notice that crashes or reboots occur frequently when you use a specific app, then try uninstalling it.

You could try a factory reset via Settings > Backup and reset > Reset, and then selectively reinstall apps, watching out for a recurrence as you do.

Contact OnePlus support. They should help you flash a new ROM and then arrange a replacement if that doesn’t work, but it may take a while.

Problem: Poor battery life

A few OnePlus 2 owners have found the battery life disappointing. It has a 3,300mAh battery in it, so it should definitely get you through the day. The latest Oxygen update is supposed to have improved the battery, but not everyone agrees that it has.

Potential solutions:

Take a look under Settings > Battery and see what’s draining the power. You may need to update or uninstall a problematic app.

Hold down the Power button and tap Power off. When the OnePlus 2 is off, hold down the Power and Volume down buttons together to get into recovery. Highlight wipe cache partition using the Volume buttons and use Power to select it.

Check out our general tips for saving smartphone battery.

Issue: Fingerprint sensor not working

When the fingerprint scanner in the OnePlus 2 works, it’s generally very fast, but some people are having a fairly high fail rate with it. There are quite a few possible reasons.

Workarounds:

You could stop using the fingerprint sensor as a Home button and get on-screen buttons instead, which some people have found to work better. Go to Settings > Buttons and toggle Enable on screen nav bar to on if you want to try it.

Potential solutions:

If you didn’t register a Google account when you first set up the OnePlus 2, then that could be causing your issue. Unfortunately, you’ll need to factory reset via Settings > Backup and reset > Reset, and then make sure you sign into your Google account during the set up phase.

Delete your current fingerprint and rescan. When you register a fingerprint, place the OnePlus 2 down on a table and make sure that you touch it with different parts of your finger or thumb, and from different angles.

Make sure that your finger and the fingerprint sensor are clean.

If you’re still having issues, it’s time to contact OnePlus.

Glitch: Overheating

If you find that your OnePlus 2 is overheating, then you’re not alone. If the phone is downloading updates or apps, or you’re using it to play games for extended periods, then you can expect it to get warm. However, if it’s getting hot for no apparent reason — even when you aren’t using it — then there could be an issue.

Workarounds:

Keep it out of hot environments as much as you can.

Take the case off, if it’s wearing one.

Don’t use it while it’s charging.

Potential solutions:

Make sure that the software and apps are up to date. You can do that by opening up the Play Store, tap Menu (aka the three horizontal lines at the top left), and then My apps > Update all.

This could be linked to battery life issues and random reboots. Watch out for problems with a specific app, and take a look under Settings > Battery. You could try a factory reset via Settings > Backup and reset > Reset, however, be careful about what you install afterward.

If you continue to have problems, you may need to contact OnePlus and ask about a replacement handset.

Fault: Home button not working

Quite a few people are reporting issues with the OnePlus 2 home button. Sometimes it simply doesn’t respond to presses. Some people believe that this is some kind of grounding issue, possibly related to the magnesium frame, while others are suggesting it’s a software issue.

Workarounds:

If you press the home button with the OnePlus 2 lying on a surface, like a table, it should work better. It should also work more often if you use it one-handed. But, for most people, when their other hand is touching the frame, it seems to become unresponsive.

You could put a case on it. A number of owners report that a case solved the issue for them.

You could also switch to on-screen buttons via Settings > Buttons > Enable on screen nav bar.

Potential solution:

If you’re confident about doing it, then flashing a new ROM may solve your problem.

You could also submit a ticket with OnePlus and get them to help you with it via a remote session. Some people are saying that Oxygen 2.1 solved the issue for them.

If flashing a new ROM doesn’t work for you, then it could be a hardware issue. You’re going to have to request a replacement handset.

Problem: Camera not working properly

A lot of OnePlus 2 owners have been having problems with the camera. Some people report that the flash doesn’t work, some have encountered frequent “unknown error” crashes, and some report lag and blurry pictures. To be safe, you should definitely back up all of your photos before you start fiddling with the camera.

Potential solutions:

If you find that the flash icon is missing, then you’re probably just in a mode that doesn’t support it. Tap the three dots to open the mode menu and make sure that Beauty, HDR, and Clear Image are all turned off. You should find that the flash icon comes back.

Go to Settings > Applications and find the Camera Tap on Clear Cache and Clear Data.

Try wiping the cache partition. Turn your OnePlus 2 off. Hold down Power and Volume down. Let go when the phone vibrates and you should see the recovery menu. Highlight wipe cache partition using the Volume buttons and use Power to select it.

You might have more luck with an alternative camera app. Google Camera is a simple option, something like Manual Camera ($3) might suit if you want more options.

Glitch: Bluetooth won’t connect or patchy

People always have trouble connecting their smartphones to Bluetooth accessories and car systems, and the OnePlus 2 is no exception. If you find that you can’t connect, there are issues with the connection stuttering, or contact information is incorrect or missing, there are some things you can try.

Potential solutions:

Make sure that Bluetooth is working on your OnePlus 2. Check that there’s no interference from power saving mode and see if you can connect to a different accessory.

Try turning Bluetooth off and on again and restart your OnePlus 2.

Make sure that you’re following the instructions for the system or accessory properly. You might have to press a button, or perhaps you’ve reached the Bluetooth profiles limit and you have to delete some old devices. Refer to your car system or accessory manufacturer for specific troubleshooting steps.

Make sure that your Bluetooth system or device has the most recent firmware. You’ll need to check with the manufacturer, but updates can solve car issues in particular.

If you’re specifically having trouble with your contacts transferring properly to a car system, try the Bluetooth Phonebook Try the trial version, but the full version costs $2.

Issue: Screen flickering

A few OnePlus 2 owners have run into an issue with the screen flickering. It may look as though it’s trying to repeatedly and rapidly adjust the brightness. For some people it only occurs intermittently.

Potential fixes:

If you haven’t unlocked Developer options, then go to Settings > About phone and tap on Build number You should get a message when it’s successfully unlocked. You can go into Developer options and select Disable HW overlays under Hardware Accelerated Rendering. See if that helps.

You could try a factory reset. Back up everything first and then go to Settings > Backup & reset > factory data reset > Reset phone > Erase everything.

If the problem persists, then it’s time to contact OnePlus and find out about a repair or replacement.

Fault: “Ok Google” not working

Some people have been struggling to get the “Ok Google” command to work properly with the OnePlus 2. It may not respond or trigger properly, but there are things you can do to bring it back.

Potential solutions:

Go to the Play Store, tap the three vertical lines at the top left to open the menu, and tap My apps &. You’ll see a list of Updates, so make sure that the Google app is fully up to date.

Open the Google app and tap the three lines at the top left then Settings > Voice > “Ok Google” detection and take a look at your settings. You may as well try Retrain voice model, just make sure you’re in a quiet environment.

It used to be that this feature was only available for English (US), which you can select under Settings > Voice in the Google app, but Google has been steadily adding support for other languages. Make sure that your language pack is up to date under Settings > Voice > Offline speech recognition.

Take a look at your microphone to make sure there’s no dirt or debris lodged in there. Blow in it or very carefully use a toothpick to clear out any gunk.

Bug: Close all apps option is gone

A lot of people have been irritated to find that the clear all apps option, in the form of a big X at the top right of the Recent apps screen, has disappeared. This means you have to close apps one by one.

Potential solutions: