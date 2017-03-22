Black is the new gray: Here’s how to snag a sleek, limited-edition OnePlus 3T

Why it matters to you If you're already tempted by the excellent OnePlus 3T, you may want to try and grab one of these sleek, limited -dition midnight black models.

OnePlus recently tempted us with a limited edition-version of the excellent 3T smartphone, in a sleek midnight black finish, that was made available only at the Colette boutique store in Paris. Very cool, but if you’re not in the local area, impossible to buy. There’s no need to give up, however, because the company has decided to make it slightly easier for us to buy one of these cool, limited-run phones.

Starting March 24, you’ll be able to buy a midnight black OnePlus 3T phone for 440 British pounds through the Hypebeast online store in the U.K. — but you’ll have to be very quick to get one, because just 250 will be available.

Get one, and it’ll be a model with 128GB of internal storage space and 6GB of RAM, all wrapped up in a delectable midnight black aluminum body. OnePlus took its time getting the finish right, testing 30 options before settling on the final one seen here. It used three coatings of the color, sandblasted it twice for a bright finish, and finally added an anti-fingerprint layer to keep it free of smudges.

The technology inside the phone remains the same, which means a Snapdragon 821 processor, a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED screen with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 16-megapixel camera on the front and rear, plus a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging. Until now, the OnePlus 3T has been available in gunmetal gray and soft gold.

While the first batch of 250 midnight black OnePlus 3T phones won’t be available in the United States, OnePlus promises it’ll come to the OnePlus online store for U.S. buyers soon. However, like the first run, it’ll be sold in limited quantities so you’ll have to be ready with your credit card. It will cost $480, and the company hasn’t committed to a release date yet, but we’ll keep you updated here.