Oppo turns the dual-lens cam trend around, puts them on the front of its new phone

Why it matters to you The trend for dual-lens cameras on the back of our phones is slowly changing to include them on the front, and Oppo is the latest to bring the same tech to its selfie cameras on the F3 Plus

Oppo, a smartphone company known for its strong camera technology, has announced the F3 Plus, a new phone with a very special selfie cam. While dual-lens cameras are becoming commonplace on the back of our phones, there aren’t very many on the front; but that’s the F3 Plus’s party piece.

The main lens has 16 megapixels, and is joined buy a second 8 megapixel sub-camera lens, both set above the F3 Plus’s screen. However, Oppo hasn’t revealed what the two lenses will do. It’s natural to assume they will produce a bokeh effect on portrait shots, but a teaser image suggests one will be a wide-angle lens for group selfies. Whether this will be the only function remains to be seen.

Oppo is also staying quiet about the rest of the F3 Plus’s specification. Rumors spread recently about the phone, indicating it would have a screen larger than the F1 Plus’s 5.5-inches, potentially stretching up to 6-inches. A Snapdragon 653 processor with 4GB of RAM is possible, along with a 4,000mAh battery and 64GB of internal memory. The rear camera is expected to have 16 megapixels and a single lens.

The F3 Plus is likely to be joined by a smaller F3 smartphone, but Oppo hasn’t shared a release date or specifications for the device yet. It’s possible the phone will retain the dual-lens selfie cam from the F3 Plus. Unfortunately, it’s rumored the F3 series phones will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow, rather than the latest 7.0 Nougat version, and have Oppo’s ColorOS user interface over the top.

Oppo will release the F3 Plus on March 23, when it’ll be sold in India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam. A wider international launch hasn’t been confirmed, but Oppo has sold its devices in Europe and the U.S. before.