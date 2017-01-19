Oppo’s next flagship phone could feature a flashy edge-to-edge display

Why it matters to you Oppo is helping pave the way for a new wave of bezel-free phones and your next phone could have a beautifully big display.

Oppo’s September 19 event has come and gone and we still have yet to see the Oppo Find 9. New rumors about the device, have popped up online ahead of its launch — which is expected to take place in the first half of 2017.

Ahead of that launch, however, the phone seems to have leaked online, showing a phone with a pretty interesting design. Like the newly launched Xiaomi Mi Mix, the Oppo Find 9 will have a display that covers nearly the entire front of the phone, which is looking more and more to be a trend over the next few years.

According to the leak, which comes from Chinese website Anzhuo, the phone will be available in two variants — one of which will be powered by the Qualcomm 653 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the other of which will feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 processor along with a hefty 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In other words, one variant will be all about the display, while the other will be a true flagship device that happens to have a beautifully large display. On top of those internal specs, it looks like the phone will also feature a new variant of Android — called Find OS.

The Find 9 comes quite a while after the launch of the Find 7. The Find brand has always been Oppo’s flagship brand. The Find 5 was one of the first 1080p smartphones and the Find 7 was one of the first 2K smartphones. We expect Oppo to continue this tradition with another big step up in display resolution.

Specs for the Find 9 have been hard to find, but previous rumors from Chinese site Gizchina suggest we can expect a 5.5-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800 pixels) or UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display. Oppo enjoys being the first to add a higher display resolution to mobile, and the current trend is 4K, as both Sharp and Samsung Display have been testing out 4K displays for 5.5-inch screens.

A 21-megapixel Exmor camera will be fitted on the back of the Find 9, with a fingerprint sensor on the front. Leaked photos of the Find 9 point to an edge-to-edge display with software buttons and Cat. 9 4G LTE, capable of speeds up to 452Mbps.

Oppo might launch a lower-end version of the Find 9 for customers in China. The Find 7a launched a few months after the original for $100 less, with a drop in specs to match the lower price point.

Updated on 01-19-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added leak from Anzhuo with image and specs, and removed previous rumors saying the device would launch on September 19.