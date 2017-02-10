T-Mobile just made your Valentine’s Day a lot better with free Papa John’s pizza

Why it matters to you T-Mobile Tuesdays are one of the Un-carrier's most popular programs, and now they'll be even more beloved with the addition of some cheese and pepperoni.

T-Mobile knows that the way to your heart is through pizza. Forget better service, faster connectivity, or anything else you might expect from a mobile service provider — just hear the word “pepperoni” and you’ll know where your loyalties lie. On Friday, the Un-carrier announced that beginning on February 14, you’ll be able to get a free large or pan single-topping pizza from Papa John’s for the next four Tuesdays. Your Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot better.

“While the carriers love to inflict pain on their customers, we just plain love our customers. And, we know they love pizza — a LOT! So, when I saw that Valentine’s Day fell on a Tuesday, I knew we had to go big,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re throwing a pizza party all month long and giving away tons of free pizza. Why? Because ‘thank you for being a T-Mobile customer.’ That’s why!”

More: T-Mobile is gaining on Verizon when it comes to 4G availability, study finds

This actually isn’t the first time T-Mobile has offered free pies to eager customers. Last summer, the service provider received “overwhelming” customer demand for their offer, so of course, they’re bringing it back. When you open your T-Mobile Tuesday app and see free pizza, simply claim it on Tuesday, and then choose any day of the week to actually place the order online.

“At Papa John’s we pride ourselves on cooking up a better pizza and also a better customer experience,” said Steve Ritchie, president and chief operating officer of Papa John’s. “We are excited to welcome T-Mobile fans to the Papa John’s pizza family.”

T-Mobile’s Tuesday program has proven wildly popular since it first launched last year, and the app has been downloaded more than 11 million times. In fact, the Un-carrier says, more than 6.2 million customers have accepted over 30 million gifts on Tuesdays including free movies, gas discounts, free Lyft rides, and food.