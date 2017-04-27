Charge your iPad and Apple Pencil at the same time with the ProBack Cover

Why it matters to you Keeping your Apple Pencil charged is difficult enough, and not losing it is yet another issue. This iPad cover wants to solve both those problems.

The Apple Pencil may be a great piece of hardware when it is in use, but when you have to charge it? That is a whole different story. While the Pencil is meant to be used in conjunction with the iPad, there is not a solution to charge both of them at once — at least not in a particularly effective manner. But the ProBack Cover wants to change that. Heralded as the first and only iPad Pro case that will allow you to charge both your Apple Pencil and iPad Pro at the same time, the ProBack Cover protects your tablet from scratches while storing and charging the Apple Pencil safely and securely from the side.

With just over three weeks left in its Kickstarter campaign, the ProBack Cover has garnered interest from around 200 backers who have pledged nearly $11,000 to bring the product to market. The idea for the Cover originated when iPad enthusiast Michael Pang discovered that there was no portable and convenient solution to both protect his iPad Pro and charge the Apple Pencil he often used to write on the tablet. So he partnered with Studio Tika Innovation, and thus, the ProBack Cover was born.

The iPad case promises seamless charging, juicing both the Pencil and the Pro at the same time. When you’re using the Apple Pencil, keep its cap safe and sound with the Cover’s magnetic holder. The Cover is also compatible with smart keyboards and boasts speakers that will amplify your iPad’s sound.

Currently, you can pre-order a ProBack Cover from Kickstarter for the early bird price of $29 (the retail value stands at $50). Delivery is expected in June and the team says that everything has already been tested and is just in need of final mass production. So if you’ve been looking for a way to keep your Apple Pencil charged and safe, this may be for you.