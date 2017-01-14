Bring AR and VR to your home buying experience with the new app from roOomy

The whole “try before you buy” concept is finally coming to interior design. Climb Real Estate and VR home design startup roOomy are now working with the augmented reality team at Google’s Tango to help consumers “make informed purchase designs on homes and home furnishings.” With the new app roOomy Reality, home buyers and shoppers will be able to virtually decorate various rooms and then take the design to open houses and superimpose their vision onto existing properties with the AR Google Tango camera.

The app aims to provide users with an immersive experience — one that allows them to truly visualize a house as their home. “Homes that are well-staged sell faster and for more money as consumers struggle with fully visualizing a space’s potential,” said Pieter Aarts, CEO and Co-Founder of roOomy. “RoOomy is eliminating this problem with its AR/VR app by allowing shoppers to easily experience how interior design styles and home furnishing products will look room to room. The introduction of this technology into real estate has huge potential to transform the buying and selling process for real estate agents and consumers.”

The roOomy Reality app lets customers mix-real time, live views of interiors with their own creative ideas, complete with virtual furnishings and home accessories. Thanks to the app’s browseable catalog of 100,000 3D products from 35 leading home furnishings retailers, roOomy hopes to provide information to any and all design aesthetics. And because you can switch easily between AR and VR views, you’ll see the best of all worlds.

The app will initially be available in a testing phase, but will then be rolled out to a broader group of real estate agents at Climb Real Estate to help them improve the home-buying experience for their clients.

“RoOomy’s platform powered by Tango utilizing mobile devices will be an invaluable tool for our agents, buyers and sellers alike,” commented Mark Choey, CTO and Co-Founder of Climb. “We are excited to offer home buyers an experience that will help them feel more confident in their big purchases, while providing our agents with a way to better showcase their properties.”

The app will be available on Google Play later this month.