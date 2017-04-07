Runtastic’s new Runtasty app serves up healthy recipes for all-around fitness

Why it matters to you Getting fit is as much about what you put into your body as what you demand out of it, and a new app from Runtastic helps you address both these issues.

You can run all you want, but as fitness experts will tell you, that’s only half the battle when it comes to realizing your dream physique. The other half, of course, lies in your eating habits. And now, one company is trying to tackle both sides of the coin. Meet Runtasty — described as “your training plan’s best companion and your healthy cooking solution” — from Runtastic, the running, cycling, and fitness GPS tracker. So once you get done keeping tabs on your workout, you can easily pay heed to what you’re putting into your body.

The new app (free on both the Google Play Store and the App Store) promises to be “packed full of quick, simple, dietitian-approved recipes that require very minimal ingredients.” Looking to dispel the notion that a diet has to be limiting, Runtasty claims to be able to satisfy even the most persnickety of eaters with a wide range of food options.

More: Mellow is a new take on sous vide cooking and is available for pre-order

For the last few months, Runtastic has actually been posting some of the recipes you can find on Runtasty on YouTube and its social media channels. But now, they’re all aggregated in a single, easy-to-access space. Within the app, you can find easy-to-prepare recipes that take a number of restrictions and preferences into consideration. Each recipe comes with video instructions for a true step-by-step experience, and you can find other how-to videos for useful skills like how to properly cut an onion or how to cook a perfect steak.

Recipes can be filtered by 23 categories, which include options for gluten-free eaters, high-protein seekers, and folks on the run (meals ready in 15 minutes or less). And when you find one you love, you can easily save it in the app for quick access the next time you’re in a pinch. Better still, all recipes are free and available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese, so you’re taken care of no matter what your mother tongue may be. So if you need some help in the kitchen, you may want to download the free Runtasty app today.