Could Google be squashing Samsung’s launch of AI assistant Bixby?

There’s been quite a lot of buzz around Samsung’s new AI assistant ever since the South Korean phone manufacturer acquired Viv, an artificial intelligence startup with an impressive pedigree (its founders were the people who brought you Apple’s Siri). But now, Google may be acting as the ultimate buzzkill. According to a report from Business Korea, “Google has stomped on Samsung’s plans to launch the Galaxy S8 with an AI-powered assistant.”

Just a couple months ago, Samsung confirmed that it would be bringing its own AI assistant to the new Galaxy S8 phone, slated for a 2017 release. Named Bixby, we’ve been eagerly awaiting more news about what this guy could do, but now, it looks like we might be waiting a good deal longer.

More: Samsung may name its voice assistant ‘Bixby,’ and debut it on the Galaxy S8

Apparently, back in 2014, Samsung and Google signed a patent-sharing agreement that does not expire until 2024. As per the agreement, the two tech giants will share one another’s patent technologies, but more importantly, they also must not compete with one another. That’s right — Samsung apparently signed a non-compete clause with Google a couple years ago.

Richard Windsor, an analyst at U.S.-based investment intelligence firm Edison Investment Research, explained in a report, “Since the non-compete agreement means that Samsung cannot offer any Android services that compete with Google’s own services, Samsung may not be able to release smartphones with its own AI service.”

“Samsung is a very important partner for Google and has an impressive track record of innovation in devices and services,” a Google spokesperson has now stated. “While we cannot comment on specifics related to agreements or future products, we can clarify that the premise of this report is untrue.”

We’ll need to wait and see what the reaction to these developments will be from within the tech community, in particular with regard to whether preventing Samsung from developing its own AI assistant could be seen as impeding progress in the tech field. For the time being, Google’s own smart assistant, Google Assistant, is only running on Google Pixel smartphones.

Will there or won’t there be a Bixby in our future? Only time will tell.