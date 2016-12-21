Samsung's 2017 A5 may hit Europe as soon as mid-January, rumor suggests

It’s business as usual at Samsung, and the Galaxy Note 7 recall isn’t stopping the South Korean giant from continuing to make and release devices. And now rumors about a 2017 refresh of the 2016 Galaxy A7 and A5 have begun percolating.

Samsung launched the 2016 A7 and A5 earlier this year, but it was limited to select markets. That’s likely the case as well for the 2017 model, which is expected to be announced sometime toward the end of this year. Here’s everything you need to know.

Price and release date

According to the latest rumors from Twitter user Roland Quandt, the 2017 Galaxy A5 will arrive sometime in mid-January in Europe. This makes sense — that is around the time the 2016 versions of the A5 and A7 were released, also in Europe. The countries that will get the phone include Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Quandt’s tweets also suggest both phones will be available in black, blue, gold, and pink.

But how much will it cost? Well, according to the tweet, the A5 will arrive with a price tag of 450 euros, or $470.

Quandt went on to say that unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Galaxy A7 will arrive in mid-January.

Specs

Specifications for the 2017 variant of the Galaxy A7 and A5 have leaked on GFX Bench and Chinese social media.

Galaxy A7

In the A7 and The specs show a device with a 5.5-inch display and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels — the same as the 2016 A7. It’s said to be powered by an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. If it’s anything like the current variant, the 2017 A7 will also have a MicroSD card slot in case you want to boost your storage.

The most recent leak from AnTuTu further suggests that the A7 will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 graphics processor. It confirms previous rumors of 3GB RAM, with the added detail of 64GB of internal storage.

But the most interesting tidbit is related to the camera — both the rear and the front will feature a 16-megapixel camera, meaning you’ll be able to take some highly detailed selfies. Most smartphones have 5 megapixels on the front and focus more on the rear. Not the 2017 Galaxy A7.

Sadly, the device is purportedly running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. If the phone is released in early 2017, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t come with Android 7.0 Nougat, so we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung delivers.

Galaxy A5

The A5, meanwhile, is rumored to sport a water-resistant aluminum frame with a glass back cover, and a 5.2-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Word hasn’t emerged on the processor just yet, but it reportedly packs 3GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery, and 16GB of storage.

The front and rear cameras are of the 16-megapixel variety. And rumblings suggest that the A5 will feature a fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a dual SIM slot.

And of course, since we can’t verify this information, please consider it unconfirmed.

Display

Curved displays are all the rage at Samsung these days, and according to a new report from the company’s home country of South Korea, the same trend is coming to the Galaxy A series, too. It’s a large and diverse series, so just because one of the handsets has a curved display doesn’t mean that all of them will. And of course, Samsung hasn’t revealed any of its design plans, either.

Everything else

We don’t have any other information about the 2017 Galaxy A7 and A5, but we’ll keep you updated as we get closer to its rumored December announcement.

Article originally published in September 2016. Updated on 12-21-2016 by Christian de Looper: Added mid-January release date rumor.