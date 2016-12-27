A well-rounded sneak peek: Samsung Galaxy J7 design leaked in 360 video

Samsung may have had a rough 2016 when it comes to mobile, but that’s not stopping it from launching some pretty nice-looking devices in 2017. The Galaxy J7, for example, was launched in March 2016, and it looks like we’ll be treated to a 2017 version of the device in the next few months.

But what will the new device look like? And will it boast decent specs for the price? Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy J7 so far.

Design

We’ve actually had a pretty detailed look at what the Galaxy J7 could look like, thanks to a leaked render from @OnLeaks. In fact, 91mobiles, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has managed to get its hands on a video that purportedly shows a 360-degree view of the phone.

Based on the renders, the phone will sport a much cleaner design than the 2016 version of the phone, and will feature a flat back panel. Perhaps most interesting about the phone is that the speaker grille seems to have been moved from the bottom of the device to the right side of the phone, at the edge of a metallic strip where the rear-facing camera will sit. Of course, you won’t have to use that speaker — the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, right next to what appears to be a micro USB port.

OnLeaks’ source also claims that the phone will measure 151.34mm by 76.20mm by 8mm.

Specs

We’ve also had a pretty good look at what the Galaxy J7 will offer under the hood. The phone will reportedly boast a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, and will be powered by either a Qualcomm or Exynos processor. It will feature 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The rear-facing camera will reportedly sit at 13-megapixels, and will be coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

We’ll update this article when we hear more about the Samsung Galaxy J7.