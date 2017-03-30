Samsung Galaxy S7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8: Is this year’s ‘Next Big Thing’ really worth it?

Samsung experienced just about one of the most up-and-down years a company can in 2016, excelling out of the gate with the impressive Galaxy S7, before struggling through the back half of the year after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

The South Korean tech giant needed to hit it out of the park with this year’s flagship, and so it took its time, neglecting to reveal the Galaxy S8 during Mobile World Congress in February, and overhauling its safety protocol in the meantime. Now, at long last, Samsung has returned — and made a statement in the process. The Galaxy S8 looks to be one of the most significant leaps forward, particularly in design, of any new product in the company’s flagship lineage.

But last year’s Galaxy was no slouch either, and although the S8’s exterior certainly fits the revolutionary bill, it remains to be seen if Samsung’s latest boasts enough meaningful improvements to necessitate an upgrade — especially when the S7 can be had for significantly less after a year on the market. How do they compare? We put them head-to-head to find out.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Size 142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 millimeters (5.61 x 2.74 x 0.31 inches) 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches) Weight 5.36 ounces (152g) 5.47 ounces Screen 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 2,960 x 1,440 pixels OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow (Upgradeable to 7.0 Nougat) Android 7.0 Nougat Storage 32/64GB 64GB MicroSD card slot Yes Yes NFC support Yes Yes Processor Qualcomm MSM8996, Snapdragon 820 (U.S.)

Samsung Exynos 8890 (International) Qualcomm MSM8988, Snapdragon 835 (U.S.),

Exynos 8895 (International) RAM 4GB 4GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GSM, HSPA+ Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, HSPA+ Camera Front 5MP, Rear 12MP with OIS Front 8MP, Rear 12MP with OIS Video 2,160p 4K UHD 2,160p 4K UHD Bluetooth Yes, version 4.2 Yes, version 5.0 Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Other sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, iris scanner Water resistant Yes, IP68 Yes, IP68 Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Ports Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Quick Charging Yes Yes Wireless Charging Yes, Qi and PMA Yes, Qi and PMA Marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Color offerings Black, white, gold, silver Black, silver, Orchid Gray (U.S. Models),

Blue, gold (International models) Availability AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile Price $570 Starting at $720 DT review 4 out of 5 stars First take

In the U.S., the Galaxy S8 trades its predecessor’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 system-on-chip for the newer, more powerful 835. Elsewhere, the S8 will receive Samsung’s new Exynos 8895, replacing the 8890 seen in the international variant of the Galaxy S7. Both the Qualcomm and Samsung chips were comparable in performance last year, and the same looks to be true this time around.

Whichever S8 you buy, it’ll be capable of seriously fast download speeds over LTE — up to 1,000Mbps to be exact. Carriers will soon begin rolling out their gigabit-class LTE networks in limited capacities, and — unlike the S7 — the S8 is future-proof with the necessary hardware to take advantage of the new infrastructure as it proliferates over the next several years.

The Galaxy S8 also utilizes Bluetooth 5.0, which offers improved range and data transfer, though not at the same time. It’s still far superior to the Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity on the S7.

In terms of memory, the S8 retains the 4GB RAM of its predecessor. However, Samsung has thankfully followed the example of Apple and LG and decided to bump up base storage in the S8 to 64GB, up from half of that in the S7. As usual, you can add a MicroSD card to raise that total even higher, if you wish.

The added processing power, future-proofed LTE connectivity, and greater stock storage make the Galaxy S8 the clear winner in the specs race.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8