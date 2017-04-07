South Korea is getting the Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Why it matters to you Samsung is dipping its toes into 6GB of RAM -- so we can expect future Samsung flagships to push into new RAM territory.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are some of the most powerful phones out there right now, boasting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. Our friends in Korea, however, are getting an even more powerful version of the device.

Samsung announced a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for sale solely in South Korea. Those specs are only available on the Galaxy S8 Plus — so those that want the extra RAM and storage will have to be fine with paying for a larger device.

Of course, the price alone might be enough to dissuade many people from buying the device — it will cost 1,155,000 won, which equates to around $1,017. That is no small price for a phone.

The 6GB of RAM is a figure we will likely start seeing more often. A number of phones have been released over the past year with that much RAM, including the OnePlus 3T. Some expected the standard Galaxy S8 to come with 6GB of RAM, however, in the end, Samsung opted for a more modest 4GB.

The storage option is a little less uncommon. There are plenty of phones out there with the option for 128GB of storage, including the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. An important thing to consider, however, is the fact that the Google Pixel doesn’t have a microSD card slot, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus do — allowing users to add to the storage they have in their phone without having to shell out for the device with more storage in the first place.

There is no word on a release of the new Galaxy S8 Plus variant outside of South Korea, but we are assuming that it will not come to the U.S. anytime soon.