Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs. iPhone 7 Plus: Which adds more value?

Last year was an eventful year for Samsung, and that’s putting it mildly. August saw the release of the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 7, which blew the competition out of the water — quite literally as the phone was soon blacklisted from entire countries and banned from major airlines after it revealed a nasty habit of catching fire in owners’ pockets.

Not to worry, though; Samsung is a ginormous company, and it has a second chance to regain consumer trust with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. So how does Samsung’s latest flagship stack up against Apple’s highly-acclaimed iPhone 7 Plus? We break the specs down to find a winner.

More: Behind the scenes: How Samsung designed and built the Galaxy S8 and S8+

Specs

Galaxy S8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus Size 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.32 in) 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 in) Weight 6.1 ounces (173 grams) 6.63 ounces (188 grams) Screen 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED touchscreen 5.5-inch Retina HD LED-backlit touchscreen Resolution 1,440 x 2,960 pixels (529 ppi) 1,080 x 1,920 pixels (401 ppi) OS Android 7.0 Nougat iOS 10 Storage 64GB 32, 128, 256GB MicroSD card slot Yes No NFC support Yes Yes Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 (International) A10 Fusion with 64-bit architecture, M10 motion coprocessor RAM 4GB 3GB Connectivity 4G LTE, GSM, CDMA, HSPA+, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 4G LTE, GSM, CDMA, HSPA+, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Camera 12MP rear with OIS, 8MP front Dual 12MP rear, 7MP front Video 4K 4K Bluetooth Yes, version 5 Yes, version 4.2 Fingerprint sensor Yes Touch ID Other sensors Barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor Barometer, 3-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor Water resistant Yes, IP68 rated Yes, IP67 rated Battery 3,500 mAh 2,900 mAh Charger USB Type-C Lightning Marketplace Google Play Store Apple App Store Color offerings Black, silver, orchid gray, coral blue (international), gold (international) Gold, rose gold, silver, black, jet black Availability AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, Unlocked Price $850 on T-Mobile Starting at $770 DT review First Take 4/5 Stars

Based on early benchmarks, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 in Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Plus may have a comparable processor, that’s in some ways better and worse, to Apple’s A10 Fusion chip in the iPhone 7 Plus. We’ll have to test the S8 Plus’ real-world performance. Keep in mind that Apple has the best optimization of its hardware and software, allowing for extremely powerful performance.

The S8 Plus does have 4GB of RAM, which is more than the iPhone’s 3GB, but Apple’s smartphones are more memory efficient so more RAM doesn’t necessarily mean the S8 will offer better performance. The S8 Plus is limited to 64GB of storage, while the iPhone has more storage options. But you can add up to 256GB of space or higher via a MicroSD card slot on the S8 Plus, if you so desire.

The Galaxy S8 Plus boasts a superior battery than the iPhone (3,500 mAh vs. 2,900 mAh) so you can expect it to last longer, though it should be noted that iPhones have stellar standby battery life. In terms of connectivity, the S8 Plus is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which should offer improved range and transfer speed over version 4.2 on the iPhone 7 Plus.

We’ll have to test real-world performance of the S8 Plus to see how it compares to the iPhone 7 Plus before we crown a winner.

Winner: Tie