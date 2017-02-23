15 handy Gear S3 tips and tricks you’ll want to know about

With a stylish look, that clever rotating bezel, decent battery life, and Samsung Pay support, the Gear S3 smartwatch is one of the best options for Android phone owners right now. Because it runs Samsung’s Tizen OS, there’s a bit of a learning curve, so we have a fresh batch of Gear S3 tips and tricks to help ease you in. The Classic and the Frontier sport slightly different designs, but underneath, they’re exactly the same, so these tips will work regardless of the model you have.

How to change watch faces

All you need to do to browse your watch face options is long press on your current watch face and swipe left or right. Some of the watch faces have a Stylize option that you can tap for color variations and other customizations. You can also browse your watch face options and make selections in the app on your Android phone.

How to access quick settings

If you swipe down from the top on your watch face, then you’ll find the quick settings menu where you can quickly access the music app, airplane mode, do not disturb, volume, and brightness.

How to reboot

You may find that your Gear S3 locks up from time to time and the screen just freezes on you. Don’t panic! All you need to do is hold down the Home button for a few seconds, and you’ll see the watch reboot, after which it should be back to normal.

How to uninstall and organize apps

You can open your Apps by pressing the Home button when you’re on your watch face. Press and hold on the center to open Edit mode. You can rotate the bezel to select a page. Rearranging is easy, simply tap and hold on an app and drag it where you want it. If you want to change pages, drag it onto the multicolored next page icon at the top left. If you’re able to uninstall an app, then you’ll see a red minus symbol on it and you can tap that and confirm the uninstall. When you’re done in Edit mode, press the Back button to get out of it.

How to change and organize widgets

Simply rotate the bezel clockwise to check out your widgets. Press and hold on the screen if you want to edit one of them. You can tap the minus sign to remove one, or tap and hold on it to move it to a new position in the list. Rotate all the way to the end to find the Add widget option.