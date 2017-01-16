The truth about why the Galaxy Note 7 exploded is coming

The truth about how and why the Galaxy Note 7 turned into such a fiery, spectacular failure is about to become known. Samsung will reveal the results of its investigation into the doomed device on January 23, detailing what caused the device to overheat and in some cases, burst into flame.

It’ll put an end to the ongoing speculation regarding the cause of the problem, which has mostly centered around battery issues, safety checks, and adjustments to the way the device is manufactured over previous versions. One damning report said Samsung “broke basic engineering rules,” when it built the Note 7.

Despite having launched to widespread praise, and being purchased by millions of people, the phone was considered too dangerous for people to use. Samsung hasn’t made any admissions, or given any official explanation, about the Note 7 since the recall and final cancelation of the phone at the end of last year.

Samsung’s Koh Dong-jin, the head of the smartphone division, will make the announcement, in which he promises to, “clearly point out what caused the Galaxy Note 7 to catch fire and announce follow-up measures.” It’s hoped this will help disgruntled Note 7 owners, or prospective Samsung device buyers, regain confidence in the brand.

It’s going to need it. In the next few months Samsung is almost certainly going to announce the Galaxy S8, a phone it’ll want to at least match the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge’s success. It’ll need to reassure potential buyers the devices are safe, won’t be recalled, and any manufacturing problems that affected the Note 7 haven’t been repeated.

While Samsung may be about to close one awkward chapter in its recent history, but another is still ongoing. In South Korea, the company’s vice chairman is at the center of a scandal involving bribery, embezzlement, and the impeachment of the country’s president.