Get Siri-ous about your Super Bowl preparations with Apple’s AI assistant

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and the only person readier than you are is Siri.

On Monday, Apple revealed how its famous AI assistant will be helping sports fans gear up for the big game, and suffice it to say that you’ll be more in tune with the action this year than ever before. From team rosters to player comparisons to historical statistics and records, Siri has all the information you need to impress your friends and family with the depth of your football knowledge.

And when it comes to actually watching the game, Apple TV owners have the ability to tune in simply by saying, “Watch the Super Bowl.” So don’t worry about finding the right channel (or even the remote) — Siri has you covered. If you’re not planning on watching from your living room, however, Siri can also tell you where to watch the game, or send you reminders to do things like wear the right team’s jersey.

You can even get granular with Siri, asking things like “Who has more rushing yards this season, Tom Brady or Matt Ryan?” or “What college did Tom Brady play for?” And of course, Apple’s smart assistant knows some things about party planning. You can have Siri remind you to pick up supplies and ingredients in the days leading up to the big game, or make sure you have directions to the nearest sports bar so you don’t miss a second of the action.

And when all is said and done, you can get Siri to take you home — or at least, book a ride that can get you from the festivities to your front door, if you’re not in a condition to drive. And if you need something else, remember to just say, “Hey Siri, What can you help me with?”