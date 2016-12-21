A ban on the app? No problem, says Snap as it sets up its China office

You may not be able to use Snapchat in China, but that certainly doesn’t mean you can’t work for them.

Snap Inc., the parent company behind the wildly successful social media app that has capitalized (or perhaps created) our penchant for ephemerality has opened a technology office in Shenzhen in the southern part of China, which is said to focus on the new hardware from the company — Spectacles. While Spectacles are already made in China, this new office will focus on research and development to further the technology behind the popular glasses.

Already, Spectacles have been used to record a surgery and there is no telling what else folks might do — or what Snap will help them do — with the glasses.

Already, the new office in China has around 20 employees, just a drop in the bucket when it comes to the company’s more than 1,500 employees around the world. But hey, those numbers could soon change. Media outlets discovered the presence of the new Chinese office when job postings began to appear on messaging app WeChat. According to the listings, Snap is in search of experienced engineers to become part of its “first core team in China.” In particular, the California-based startup is interested in hiring folks who have worked previously at one of China’s three tech giants — Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent.

Working at Snap in China will certainly come with its perks. Not only will employees receive stock options (the company is expected to go public in 2017 for big bucks), but they might also have the chance to move across the world to work for Snap in the U.S., where they would also be able to, you know, use the app.

Having a presence in China could help Snap keep an eye on the fast-growing technology scene overseas and further aid in Snap’s expansion efforts (even if China keeps the app out). So if you’re looking for a new job in a new country, there may just be an opening for you in China.