Carrier competition: Sprint launches unlimited deal in response to Verizon, AT&T

Why it matters to you Sprint is giving you another option by slashing the prices of its own unlimited deals to keep pace with T-Mobile and Verizon.

When carriers compete, you win. Verizon’s recent reintroduction of its unlimited data plan has set off a feeding frenzy of sorts among the big four cell phone service providers, all to your benefit. The latest company to unveil a brand new unlimited deal is Sprint, who on Thursday announced a plan that promises to be 50 percent of the cost of Verizon and AT&T unlimited rates. At $22.50 a line, the company is calling the offer its best ever and it includes HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line, and an iPhone 7 lease.

That’s right — if you switch to take advantage of this new deal, Sprint will let you lease the new iPhone 7 for $0 monthly payments for 18 months. “Only Sprint can offer the best price for unlimited — 50 percent off Verizon and AT&T unlimited plans — and a network that can handle the data demands to meet customers’ needs,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint president and CEO. He continued, “Our unmatched spectrum position gives us a clear competitive advantage in a high-capacity unlimited world.”

We should point out that in order to secure the price of $22.50 per line, you will need to activate a total of four lines. When you sign up for Unlimited Talk, Text and Data with Sprint AutoPay, you will receive your first line for $50 a month. Two lines will set you back $90 a month, and the addition of your third and fourth lines come at no extra cost. That means that ultimately, a family of four would pay $22.50 for each line a month.

Even if Sprint gets an influx of customers from its new offer, the network isn’t worried about handling the uptick in data consumption. “With more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier across the nation,” the company noted in a release. “This is a tremendous advantage, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve its customers’ increasing demand for unlimited data.”