Family of five? Sprint offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $90 a month

Sprint's has a unique deal among the large mobile carriers when it comes to unlimited data.

Sprint is gaining on its big three competitors and now, it’s looking to make up even more ground with an impressive deal involving unlimited data. On Friday, the mobile service provider announced that new customers can get unlimited data, talk, and text for $50 a month for the first line, and add up to four more lines for just $40 more. That means you could get up to five lines of unlimited data, talk, and text for $90 a month — really, the more the merrier.

“Sprint understands the value of unlimited data to our customers,” said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. “Customers do more with their phones every day and they want to use them without limits. With our new offer, you can sign up for a plan that allows you to surf and stream all you want and not worry about overage fees and charges. So why not use your wireless device to its full potential to enjoy things you love like Snapchat, social media, Twitter, watching video, texting and calling — all on our highly reliable network.”

To take advantage of the offer, customers need only to sign up for the plan with Sprint via AutoPay and decide whether it’s just one line they want, or the whole family they need to connect. Given that a couple of Verizon’s competitors don’t offer an unlimited plan, this may be a pretty good ploy to get folks to switch.

Verizon, after all, has no unlimited option and is cutting off some of its grandfathered customers. AT&T only offers unlimited data for customers who sign up for DirectTV or U-verse TV with a minimum of $50 a month, Sprint points out. That means that you could actually end up saving up to $180 a month if you switch from AT&T to Sprint with this new plan.

Even T-Mobile can’t keep up price-wise, as Sprint notes that an unlimited plan for a family of five would be $90 cheaper per month than it would be with the Un-carrier.

Of course, this promotion has an expiration date, so Sprint is urging interested parties to act soon by heading to a local retail location.