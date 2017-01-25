Did you switch from AT&T to T-Mobile? You’ll be getting a free year of Hulu

Why it matters to you AT&T is already losing customers to T-Mobile, and this latest deal may make things even worse.

AT&T is already bleeding customers, mostly from a T-Mobile-inflicted wound, and now, the Un-carrier’s knife looks to be getting sharper still. On Wednesday, the Bellevue, Washington-based carrier announced that it is giving away a free year of Hulu to each and every AT&T customer who switches allegiance. And as of late, there’s been a lot of switching going on.

Noting that DirecTV Now, which AT&T offers to its customers, has been called a “total disaster” or a “complete mess” by various publications, T-Mobile is promising not only more satisfied customers when it comes to phone service, but some free streaming entertainment as well. It’s sweetening the deal with a free year of Hulu, “an awesome streaming service that actually works,” according to the Un-Carrier.

More: Are you an AT&T subscriber? Analysts say you may be part of a dying breed

“It turns out DirecTV Now is barely watchable, but we’ve got our customers’ backs! So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer now gets a free year of Hulu on us — and they get to enjoy it on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data!” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Even I can’t believe AT&T spent $67 billion on DirecTV and still couldn’t roll out a streaming service that worked,” he added in his signature brash style.

So if AT&T used to provide you with mobile phone service, and you signed up for a free year of DirecTV Now as part of your plan, T-Mobile says that you’ll receive a notification from your new carrier in the coming weeks containing a unique code good for a free year of Hulu Limited Commercials service. Happy streaming, friends.