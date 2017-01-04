T-Mobile just unveiled pricing plans for Internet of Things products

You may know the company best for its mobile service provisions, but T-Mobile wants to be more to you than just your cell phone. So the Un-carrier is starting 2017 by making its way into new territory — your home. On Tuesday, T-Mobile debuted two new Internet of Things Access packs with wireless data with hopes of accelerating IoT innovation and simplifying your smart-home network.

“Like everything they do, the carriers over-complicate the Internet of Things, and that leads to more hassle and cost for customers,” said Doug Chartier, senior vice president of T-Mobile. “The wireless industry needs simpler options for IoT to take off, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering.”

Currently, T-Mobile says, if a device maker wants to introduce a new IoT gadget, it’s necessary to first buy a wireless module, then purchase a data plan from a carrier, and then finally bring their solution to customers. This roundabout process, the Un-carrier says, doesn’t encourage innovation in the space. But with the new IoT Access packs, T-Mobile is hoping to change that.

“For applications that use a little data, customers can get up to 5MB of data per month for $20 per year per device in the first year, and just $6 per year per device afterwards,” T-Mobile announced, “For unlimited data at 64kbps, it’s just $25 per year per device, and for a limited time, these customers get $5 off the first year for each device.” Moreover, both packs come with a Sequans Cat1 module, via a bill credit from T-Mobile, up to $16 per module.

T-Mobile has long been in the business of extending the reach of IoT. Last year, the carrier helped customers “future-proof” IoT devices with support for Category 1 modules; extended 2G network operations to support customer transitions to LTE through 2020; and launched T-Mobile SyncUp Drive, a new all-in-one connected car solution. These new packs then, are just the latest in a series of T-Mobile moves toward a more connected future.