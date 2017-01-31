T-Mobile’s ‘Boston Tea Party’ promotion throws sales taxes overboard (kinda)

Why it matters to you If you're not a fan of sales tax, T-Mobile's latest promotion might win you over, as long as you're patient.

T-Mobile either seems to have a genuine grudge against taxes and fees or just portrays itself as such in order to win the hearts, minds, and wallets of potential customers. Either way, T-Mobile continues this supposed grudge with its “Boston Tea Party” promotion, which targets sales tax.

Through the promotion, it will return 11.2 percent of a smartphone’s retail price in the form of a prepaid MasterCard. According to T-Mobile, that 11.2 percent should be more than enough to cover the sales tax a customer would pay. The promotion meshes nicely with the carrier’s One plan, which includes monthly taxes and fees in the plan’s price and offers unlimited 4G LTE data. One also nets you a $150 prepaid MasterCard for every extra line added, up to 12 lines.

There are few things to consider, the first being the deal applies to every phone the carrier sells, in addition to the iPhone. Furthermore, you need to activate the phone with either a T-Mobile One or Simple Choice Unlimited 4G LTE plan, with up to 12 lines qualified for the promotion. Finally, the prepaid MasterCard will take six to eight weeks to land in your mailbox, and when it does, you have 30 days to redeem it.

The promotion starts on February 1 and will last a limited amount of time.

T-Mobile launched a number of promotions in January alone in the hopes of winning over more customers. Earlier in the month, it launched a “Tax Rebate” promotion that netted those who switch from another carrier a $150 prepaid MasterCard, with no device trade-in needed. Most recently, the carrier now offers a free year of Hulu in addition to the free year of DirecTV Now T-Mobile initially offered AT&T customers who switched.

The highlight of the month for T-Mobile was its aforementioned One plan, which goes for $70 for the first line, $50 for the second line, and $20 for each additional line, up to 12 lines.