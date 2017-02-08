T-Mobile is gaining on Verizon when it comes to 4G availability, study finds

Why it matters to you It's becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate among the Big Four wireless operators, especially now that T-Mobile and Verizon and closer than ever in their offerings.

The war between T-Mobile and Verizon for fastest network rages on, and the latest battle has ended in a draw. According to a new report from Open Signal, the two are now neck and neck when it comes to 4G speed rankings, with the two competitors tied for first place in both 4G and overall speed metrics. Open Signal’s survey, which aggregates billions of customer experiences, noted that T-Mobile either won or tied for first in all speed rankings, including overall download speed, 3G speed, and 4G speed, and won 3G latency,

Of course, we should note that while T-Mobile edged ahead of Verizon in 4G speed rankings just six months ago, it looks as though Big Red has since made up that ground. All the same, T-Mobile doesn’t seem to have gotten any worse, a point that chief technology officer Neville Ray drove home in a statement.

“Just like T-Mobile’s Un-carrier moves have pushed the industry to change, our consistent, relentless, and proven LTE speed leadership has pushed the industry to try to catch up,” he said. “When you combine T-Mobile’s value with great speeds and a coverage map that’s virtually indistinguishable from the big guys, well, let’s just say ‘It’s on.'”

