TCL debuts the Moveband BT, a smartwatch that mixes “Italian design” with the latest tech

Fitness tracker. Smartwatches. Health monitors. There’s an overabundance of wearables on display at CES, but that hasn’t stopped TCL from unveiling its forthcoming device at the biggest tech event of the year. It’s called the Moveband BT Smartband, and it’s the latest addition in the fitness-centric Move lineup.

The Moveband BT’s standout feature is its “Italian” design, ostensibly. The fashionable device comes in a variety of colors and styles, and features IP67 rating, which makes it both water and dust-resistant. It’s available with range of colorful wristbands — each made of real leather — and as either a single or double wrap, the latter of which is better suited for women.

“Our audience are those who are eager to embrace technological innovation, but don’t just follow whatever is hot,” said Vittorio Di Mauro, TCL Communication’s Senior Vice President and Smart Connectivity Division Director, in a press release. “They avoid impulsive spending and look for a combination of great features and stylish designs from proven brands, but with reasonable pricing that’s rooted in common sense.”

The Moveband’s other highlights include long-lasting battery life and gesture controls. The device can last 30 days on standby mode after a single charge, which takes less than two hours, and built-in gesture controls let a wearer launch a music player, camera, and a slew of applications with the literal flick of the wrist.

“Moveband BT Smartband helps simplify the multitasking of everyday life, but in a way that’s fun and affordable. So even the busiest people will be able to show up with energy confidence and joy.”

Aside from the device’s aforementioned hallmarks, the Moveband BT Smartband features much the same functionality as its wearable competition. It keeps abreast of activities like fitness and sleep, and it mirrors notifications and messages from a paired smartphone.

Interestingly, the launch of the Moveband BT Smartband mark’s TCL’s biggest wearable push since the 2013 Boom Band — a decidedly less capable tracker. The latter synced with smartwatches for basic fitness and sleep tracking, as well as an app that was specifically made for TCL’s Idol X+ smartphone. It performed a limited number of other functions, too, including caller ID and message alerts.

The Moveband BT Smartband is slated for release in March. TCL has yet to announce pricing or availability details, but we’re expecting additional information in the coming weeks.