Weekly rewind: Pre-order your Nintendo Switch, best photos of space, VW settles

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from the best of CES 2017 to how we’re saving ourselves from AI — it’s all here.
Here’s where you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch
Nintendo’s next console, the Switch, will launch March 3. After a holiday season where Nintendo consoles — namely the NES Classic Edition and 3DS — were nearly impossible to find, Nintendo fans might be wise to pre-order the console if they’re positive they want to buy it on day one. Here’s how you can currently secure a Nintendo Switch prior to the console’s forthcoming launch.
Apple may debut its own original TV shows by the end of 2017
Apple is well aware that a good deal of the money in the tech world is made with content. That’s why it’s looking to get in on the original programming scene that Amazon and Netflix have been having such success with. By the end of 2017, Apple will have its own scripted, original content, and there’s even a suggestion it could start making movies in the future.
Self-driving buses are now shuttling folks around downtown Las Vegas
Visitors to Vegas scuttling between the city’s many attractions can now hop inside an autonomous shuttle bus to take them to their next stop. It’s touted as the “first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle ever to be deployed on a public roadway in the U.S.,” a claim that appears to overlook Uber’s Pittsburgh-based efforts.
VW pleads guilty in diesel scandal, will pay $4.3B in fines, 6 execs indicted
Volkswagen has agreed to plead guilty to three criminal counts related to its use of “defeat device” software in diesel cars to cheat on emissions tests, the Justice Department announced. VW agreed to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty, as well as $1.5 billion in civil penalties for environmental, customs, and financial claims.
New $27 million fund aims to save humanity from destructive AI
A group of entrepreneurs and nonprofits have just pledged $27 million to protect humanity from destructive artificial intelligence. Backed by the likes of LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, eBay founder Pierre Omidayar, and the Knight Foundation, the Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence Fund will aim to bring together experts from multiple disciplines to turn an analytical eye on the development of AI.