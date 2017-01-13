Weekly rewind: Pre-order your Nintendo Switch, best photos of space, VW settles

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from the best of CES 2017 to how we’re saving ourselves from AI — it’s all here.

Here’s where you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch Nintendo’s next console, the Switch, will launch March 3. After a holiday season where Nintendo consoles — namely the NES Classic Edition and 3DS — were nearly impossible to find, Nintendo fans might be wise to pre-order the console if they’re positive they want to buy it on day one. Here’s how you can currently secure a Nintendo Switch prior to the console’s forthcoming launch. Read the full story here.

Apple may debut its own original TV shows by the end of 2017

Apple is well aware that a good deal of the money in the tech world is made with content. That’s why it’s looking to get in on the original programming scene that Amazon and Netflix have been having such success with. By the end of 2017, Apple will have its own scripted, original content, and there’s even a suggestion it could start making movies in the future. Read the full story here.

Self-driving buses are now shuttling folks around downtown Las Vegas Visitors to Vegas scuttling between the city’s many attractions can now hop inside an autonomous shuttle bus to take them to their next stop. It’s touted as the “first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle ever to be deployed on a public roadway in the U.S.,” a claim that appears to overlook Uber’s Pittsburgh-based efforts. Read the full story here.

VW pleads guilty in diesel scandal, will pay $4.3B in fines, 6 execs indicted Volkswagen has agreed to plead guilty to three criminal counts related to its use of “defeat device” software in diesel cars to cheat on emissions tests, the Justice Department announced. VW agreed to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty, as well as $1.5 billion in civil penalties for environmental, customs, and financial claims. Read the full story here.