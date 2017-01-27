Weekly Rewind: RIP Mary Tyler Moore, a Parkinson’s cure, and DNA-based fitness

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from a potential cure for Parkinson’s and Alzheimers to a solution to insomnia — it’s all here.

Emmy-winning actress, feminist icon Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80 Just days after the largest single-day protest in American history was held to advocate for women’s rights, one of the earliest actresses to challenge female characters’ roles in pop culture has died. Oscar-nominated actress Mary Tyler Moore, who starred for seven seasons in her self-titled, Emmy-winning series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died Wednesday due to complications from pneumonia at the age of 80. Read the full story here.

HP announces a major expansion to its ongoing battery recall HP has announced an expanded recall of batteries used in its notebook computers. The company has apparently learned of an incident where a battery overheated to the point of melting and charring the surrounding area, causing around $1,000 worth of property damage. The voluntary recall pertains to lithium-ion batteries containing cells manufactured by Panasonic. They’re compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion laptops. Read the full story here.