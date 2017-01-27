Weekly Rewind: RIP Mary Tyler Moore, a Parkinson’s cure, and DNA-based fitness

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from a potential cure for Parkinson’s and Alzheimers to a solution to insomnia — it’s all here.
Emmy-winning actress, feminist icon Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80
Just days after the largest single-day protest in American history was held to advocate for women’s rights, one of the earliest actresses to challenge female characters’ roles in pop culture has died. Oscar-nominated actress Mary Tyler Moore, who starred for seven seasons in her self-titled, Emmy-winning series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died Wednesday due to complications from pneumonia at the age of 80.
The SolPad Mobile solar panel can recharge your phone up to 60 times
A new device called the SolPad Mobile looks to demystify the use of solar energy both at home and on the go. The large, yet still portable, solar panels come equipped with everything you need to set up and install a solar charging solution within a matter of minutes. Despite its simplicity, however, the system is still efficient enough to provide power to a wide variety of gadgets, including mobile devices, laptops, and small appliances.
Trouble sleeping? You can treat your insomnia online
A new online treatment may help people who suffer from insomnia. SHUTi, or Sleep Health Using the Internet, is a cognitive behavioral therapy-insomnia (CBT-I) internet course that aims to retrain your mind and body for better sleep. CBT-I focuses on a variety of factors to retrain your sleep cycle, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
HP announces a major expansion to its ongoing battery recall
HP has announced an expanded recall of batteries used in its notebook computers. The company has apparently learned of an incident where a battery overheated to the point of melting and charring the surrounding area, causing around $1,000 worth of property damage. The voluntary recall pertains to lithium-ion batteries containing cells manufactured by Panasonic. They’re compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion laptops.
Harvard’s robotic exosuit uses science-fiction smarts to put a spring in your step
Thanks to science fiction, we can’t think about artificial intelligence without summoning the ghost of 2001: A Space Odyssey’s killer AI HAL 9000; we have to make the obligatory Terminator reference in any story about cutting-edge robots, and the picture that immediately springs to mind when we mention robotic exoskeletons are bulky pieces of kit straight out of Iron Man or the underrated Tom Cruise flick Edge of Tomorrow.