Weekly Rewind: The science of fidget toys, flying cars, and Bugs Bunny cuts the cord

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from what those revelations about the CIA’s hacking capabilities mean for you to a flying car — it’s all here.

Airbus took the wraps off its futuristic flying car, and it’s pretty insane If you rolled your eyes when you read about Airbus’s plan for a futuristic flying car last year, then you’ll be surprised at what showed up at the Geneva Motor Show this week. The aerospace giant unveiled a wickedly cool design for its ambitious “ ” transportation system, an autonomous concept comprising three separate modules. Read the full story here.

Google says Android exploits mentioned in the CIA leak have been patched If you have an Android phone and this week’s revelations about the CIA’s hacking capabilities have you worried, we have some good news. On Thursday, Google told members of the press that many of the exploits and vulnerabilities mentioned in the report have been patched in subsequent versions of Android. “As we’ve reviewed the documents, we’re confident that security updates and protections in both Chrome and Android already shield users from many of these alleged vulnerabilities,” said Heather Adkins, Google’s director of information security and privacy Read the full story here.

Your favorite cartoon classics are about to get their own streaming service If you’re fan of classic cartoons, or your kids have yet to discover the hilarious delights of the shows that had you chuckling when you were a tot, then you might want to hear about a new online streaming service. Launching in the coming weeks, Time Warner’s new stand-alone video-on-demand service will offer much of the fabulous cartoon work created by Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes, and MGM that stretches back decades. Read the full story here.

World’s first single-atom magnet is capable of storing a single bit of data IBM said on Wednesday that it has created the world’s smallest magnet by using a single atom. While you may ask what would be the point, consider that hard drives rely on magnetism to store data on their spinning discs. These drives are capable of using around 100,000 atoms to store a single bit of data. But with IBM’s new magnetic atom, one bit of data can be stored per atom, opening the door to new storage possibilities. Read the full story here.