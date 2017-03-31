Weekly Rewind: SpaceX’s future, Samsung Galaxy S8, and a Tonka truck for grownups

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from how Samsung plans to bounce back with its Galaxy S8 to the best movie soundtracks ever — it’s all here.

Samsung punches back Digital Trends flew to Seoul, South Korea in early March and crisscrossed the country to learn how Samsung designed its new phone, the Galaxy S8. We learned how the mega manufacturer planned to continue pushing the envelope — and how it would ensure that nothing like the Note 7 fiasco ever happened again. Read on to see what else we picked up on our journey. Read the full story here.

From ‘E.T.’ to ‘Interstellar,’ these are the best movie soundtracks of all time To celebrate these cinematic musical masterpieces, we’ve put together a list of our 30 favorite film soundtracks of all time, in no particular order. Whether you’re a lover of the purpose-composed epics that propel your favorite films’ plot points, or a follower of the perfectly assembled song compilations that color their overall tone, you’ll find something to love below. Read the full story here.

Toyota turns the HiLux pickup into a Tonka truck for the young at heart One of the most brutally disappointing aspects of growing up is realizing the Tonka trucks you played with as a child aren’t street-legal. Members of Toyota’s Australian division must feel the same way, because they’ve worked day and night to transform the indestructible HiLux pickup truck into a real-life, full-size Tonka that starts and drives. Read the full story here.

Elon Musk heralds ‘huge revolution in space travel’ after Thursday’s historic mission It was one giant leap for SpaceX on Thursday evening when it successfully completed the first reflight — and landing — of an orbital class rocket. Elon Musk and his team have completed numerous rocket launches and landings over the last 16 months, but bringing a Falcon 9 rocket back home for a second time takes the development of its reusable system to the next level, as it continues in its quest to drastically reduce the cost of space travel. Read the full story here.