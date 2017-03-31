Weekly Rewind: SpaceX’s future, Samsung Galaxy S8, and a Tonka truck for grownups

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from how Samsung plans to bounce back with its Galaxy S8 to the best movie soundtracks ever — it’s all here.
Samsung punches back
Digital Trends flew to Seoul, South Korea in early March and crisscrossed the country to learn how Samsung designed its new phone, the Galaxy S8. We learned how the mega manufacturer planned to continue pushing the envelope — and how it would ensure that nothing like the Note 7 fiasco ever happened again. Read on to see what else we picked up on our journey.
From ‘E.T.’ to ‘Interstellar,’ these are the best movie soundtracks of all time
To celebrate these cinematic musical masterpieces, we’ve put together a list of our 30 favorite film soundtracks of all time, in no particular order. Whether you’re a lover of the purpose-composed epics that propel your favorite films’ plot points, or a follower of the perfectly assembled song compilations that color their overall tone, you’ll find something to love below.
Toyota turns the HiLux pickup into a Tonka truck for the young at heart
One of the most brutally disappointing aspects of growing up is realizing the Tonka trucks you played with as a child aren’t street-legal. Members of Toyota’s Australian division must feel the same way, because they’ve worked day and night to transform the indestructible HiLux pickup truck into a real-life, full-size Tonka that starts and drives.
Elon Musk heralds ‘huge revolution in space travel’ after Thursday’s historic mission
It was one giant leap for SpaceX on Thursday evening when it successfully completed the first reflight — and landing — of an orbital class rocket. Elon Musk and his team have completed numerous rocket launches and landings over the last 16 months, but bringing a Falcon 9 rocket back home for a second time takes the development of its reusable system to the next level, as it continues in its quest to drastically reduce the cost of space travel.
More room to reply: Twitter excludes usernames from its 140-character limit
Twitter’s defining feature is the 140-character limit it imposes on tweets and retweets. It forces a level of succinctness that is sorely lacking from — ahem — unfettered social networks. But it’s also quite annoying sometimes, especially when you’re trying to reply to someone. Since Twitter’s inception, usernames have counted against the limit. But no longer. On Thursday, the company announced usernames will no longer count toward the 140-character maximum.