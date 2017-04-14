Weekly Rewind: Samsung problems, Charlize Theron, ‘PIN’ cracking, and more

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest hardware problems to a new superfluid — it’s all here.

Some Galaxy S7 owners report the camera lens is shattering without impact Dozens of Samsung Galaxy S7 owners have reported shattered camera lenses on their phones without any actual impact occurring, potentially indicating a weird flaw in the device. But Samsung tells Digital Trends that the incidents are few and far between, and the company stands behind the quality of the very popular smartphone. As for why the weird incident is happening, nobody knows — and a law firm says it is investigating the issue.

Satan himself couldn't have designed a more devilish dragster than Dodge's Demon There's a new version of the Dodge Challenger Demon muscle car that's even more extreme than the vaunted Hellcat. The aptly named Challenger SRT Demon is the company's latest hot rod, and it finally broke cover at a private event in New York after a teaser campaign that lasted a whopping 13 weeks. That was the first record the Demon collected, but it very likely won't be the last.

ZTE's Quartz is one of the most affordable Android 2.0 smartwatches yet It is safe to say that smartwatches, the once-derided mash-ups of digital guts and analog bodies, have graduated from passing fad to budding business. You need look no further than timepieces like Tag Heuer's $1,500 Connected 2, Movado's $700 Bold, and Michael Kors' $350 Access for evidence that smartwatches aren't just novelties anymore — they're functional accessories. And they're also a market that Chinese smartphone maker ZTE can't wait to break into. ZTE's Quartz, which leaked prematurely a few weeks back, is a first step in that direction.

Ohmni is a robot that helps make video chatting feel more personal At one point, nearly everyone leaves their family for an extended amount of time. However, whether moving across the country, studying abroad, or going on an adventure, families will want to stay connected. Typically, people choose to chat over the phone or on video, but OhmniLabs developed something with presence. Ohmni is a home robot that allows families to stay connected more naturally than any typical video call. Even from across the word, users can control the robot and have it travel around the house.