Weekly Rewind: Festival tents, Super Mario in real life, losing a Princess

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of the top 10 tech stories from this week. Everything from Carrie Fisher’s death to the worst tech fails in 2016, it’s all here.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60 Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 60, according to a statement from her family. Fisher had been hospitalized following a “cardiac episode” that occurred during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was previously listed in stable condition, with her brother reporting that she was “out of emergency” to the Associated Press on Friday evening. Read the full story here.

Is this real life? This video shows what Super Mario Run would look like in person As the fastest-growing app of all-time, it’s no surprise that fans have taken their enthusiasm for Super Mario Run to the streets — quite literally in the case of YouTuber Devin Super Tramp. Known best for his series of Ultra HD parkour videos, Super Mario Run Meets Parkour in Real Life! in 4K! sees a real-life Mario impersonator run, jump, and roll his way to saving Princess Peach from a dubious gang of Shy Guys. Read the full story here.