Weekly Rewind: Festival tents, Super Mario in real life, losing a Princess

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of the top 10 tech stories from this week. Everything from Carrie Fisher’s death to the worst tech fails in 2016, it’s all here.
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 60, according to a statement from her family. Fisher had been hospitalized following a “cardiac episode” that occurred during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was previously listed in stable condition, with her brother reporting that she was “out of emergency” to the Associated Press on Friday evening.
From fake news to the burning Note 7, the 10 worst tech failures of 2016
This year has also been an eventful year in tech. While there has been a lot of growth like the rise of Facebook Live, the popularity of AI assistants like Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa, and advances in the self-driving market — we’re taking a look at some events and products that didn’t have such a grand time (in no particular order).
Is this real life? This video shows what Super Mario Run would look like in person
As the fastest-growing app of all-time, it’s no surprise that fans have taken their enthusiasm for Super Mario Run to the streets — quite literally in the case of YouTuber Devin Super Tramp. Known best for his series of Ultra HD parkour videos, Super Mario Run Meets Parkour in Real Life! in 4K! sees a real-life Mario impersonator run, jump, and roll his way to saving Princess Peach from a dubious gang of Shy Guys.
9 trends you need to watch at CES 2017, from ‘AI’ assistants to ‘AR’ devices
The gadget paradise CES comes to Las Vegas every January for just four short days. Fortunately, the stuff unveiled there continues to dazzle and delight us for the rest of the year. It may not officially be the biggest, but it’s easily the most important tech show of the year. And biggest or not, it’s certainly enormous: CES 2016 saw 177,393 attendees and spanned 2.47 million net square feet of exhibit space. What will 2017’s show hold? Here’s my list of the 9 biggest trends to watch for –what you’ll see in the year ahead — as well as a few tips about which companies you should keep an eye on.
Alexa, whodunnit? Arkansas police seeking Alexa info to help solve murder case
As the devices around us continue to get smarter, there is an increasingly slippery slope regarding an outsider’s access to its owner’s private information. With no specific precedent established, each instance of a request for information expectedly stirs the proverbial pot. In December, the police department in Bentonville, Arkansas decided to dip into this ongoing debate by requesting access to an Amazon Echo device it believes harbors information pertaining to a 2015 murder.