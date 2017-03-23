Trends with Benefits: Samsung’s Bixby is next level AI, Apple looks to merge iPhone and Macbook

Samsung’s Bixby: DT’s own Jeremy Kaplan went to Samsung’s headquarters at Digital City, South Korea to see first hand the new AI assistant that will debut in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. He’ll let us know his opinion and whether it could beat out Siri, Cortana and Google!

Apple patent revelation: A publication from the US Patent and Trademark Office indicates that Apple may be planning a to bridge the gap between phones and desktop computers. Has mobile technology finally become powerful enough to act as your everything device?

