Want to get fit? The V-Training app will hook you up with trainers nearby

It’s hard to get into shape. Finding the willpower to wake up early and exercise is hard enough without the added hassle of finding a trainer to help you get fit. Enter Vent-Up, a startup that aims to bring people and trainers together to create custom fitness and nutrition plans with its V-Training app. Both trainers and those who are looking for a fitness guru can use the app.

V-Trining works in several states, including Washington, DC., New York, California, Maryland, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Arizona. Once you open the app, it will ask if you’re looking for a trainer or if you are a trainer. From there, you can either set up your profile as a trainer or search for the trainer that best suits your workout goals.

If you’re looking for a trainer, the app will locate you and automatically show you all the trainers nearby on a map. You can then view those trainers and find out their experience, training style, certifications, going rates, and more. The app also shows user ratings for some trainers and photos of their past clients. You can request and book times with your trainer through the app and have one-on-one interactions with them.

If you’re a trainer, you’ll be able to create 6-day training and nutrition plans for your clients. You can send those plans or videos through V-Message right within the app. You’ll have access to a calendar with appointments and reminders for training sessions. The built-in messaging system will allow you to easily get in touch with your clients at any time.

The V-Training app is available for both iOS and Android. It’s free to download, but you will have to pay the trainer you sign up with in the app.