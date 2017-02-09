The best Valentine’s Day apps for a truly special day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to do something special for your significant other. Maybe an unexpected trip, flowers, or a fancy dinner reservation is what you need to make this a perfect day. If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you sweep your partner off their feet, you need to check out the best Valentine’s Day apps for iOS and Android.

These Valentine’s Day apps cover everything from flowers to romantic getaways, so they should help you make it a truly memorable one this year.

Send flowers with: 1-800-Flowers

The most traditional thing to do on Valentine’s Day is to buy flowers for your loved one, but it can be even more special if they’re unexpected. 1-800-flowers is one of the most renowned services for sending flowers, plants, and gifts, to anyone, anywhere, anytime. If you want to send flowers, cookies, fruit, or chocolates, you can do it through this service. One of the greatest things about 1-800-flowers is that it not only works in the United States, but also around the world in 195 countries. Download now for: Android iOS

Book a last minute getaway with: Airbnb

This is the perfect app for a last minute getaway. You can book a home anywhere in the world. Options are divided into categories so you can search by price, neighborhood, amenities, and so on. It’s a great way to discover new and exciting places, and you’ll often get insider information from your host about where to visit. Download now for: Android iOS

Book a romantic dinner with: OpenTable

This is a great app to use not only on Valentine’s Day, but throughout the year. Nothing says “I love you” like a nice romantic dinner at a great restaurant. You can search restaurants and book reservations, even if they’re last minute. There are special offers from some restaurants, and a feature called Dining Rewards Program, which is like a frequent-flyer program, but for eating out. You earn points when you make a reservation using the app, and you can redeem them for a Dining Rewards Gift, or an Amazon Gift Card. Download now for: Android iOS

Send sweets with: Shari’s Berries: Dipped Strawberries & Desserts

Does your significant other have a sweet tooth? With this app you can send sweet strawberry treats that are beautiful and delicious, right from your smartphone. You open the app, choose your gift, then you can type a nice message for the person you’re sending it to. Once you get through the secure checkout, your strawberries will be hand picked, your gift will be hand wrapped, and it will be sent express, packed in ice, so that it arrives quickly and fresh. Download now for: Android iOS

Book a hotel with: Hotel Tonight

If you want to find a hotel to get away, but you didn’t book months in advance, then Hotel Tonight is a great option. You have access to 15,000 hotels in 35 different countries around the world, so it’s very likely that you’ll find what you’re looking for here. You can book hotels up to a week in advance, for the next day, or if it’s a spur of the moment decision, you can book for the same night. Download now for: Android iOS

Make a custom card with: justWink

Cards are often a great way to express the way you feel about someone you love. The advantage of justWink is that it allows you to send a card using your social media, like Twitter or Facebook, send it by email, or even use your Apple Watch. There are several categories to choose from, so this app is a keeper, even beyond Valentine’s Day. Not only that, but justWink also lets you choose to send someone a card to be hand delivered by your local mail carrier. Download now for: Android iOS

Make love with: iKamasutra ($3)

If you would rather keep your Valentine’s Day celebrations private and at home, maybe you want to surprise your significant other with some new skills in the bedroom. iKamasutra details hundreds of sexual positions in different categories, all nicely drawn and explained. The app also lets you track your progress through the positions and make a favorites list. Each position is rated by intimacy, complexity, and strength to help you find the right one for you and your partner. Download now for: Android iOS