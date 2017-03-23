Affordable, midrange Samsung Galaxy J7 V, LG K20 V now available from Verizon

Why it matters to you Looking for a fairly powerful phone at a low price? Verizon now offers two midrange models that fit the bill.

Two new midrange phones are making their way to Verizon. The carrier has announced that it’s now offering the LG K20 V and the Samsung Galaxy J7 V, a pair of phones that come with a relatively decent price tag.

The phones are available on both Verizon’s prepaid and postpaid plans, with the LG K20 priced at $168, while the Galaxy J7 costs a little more at $240.

More: New York is suing Verizon over poor fiber rollout

So what kind of specs do the two new phones have to offer? Let’s start with the Samsung J7 V. The phone has a relatively large 5.5-inch display, along with an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 3,300mAh battery that should provide at least a full day of use. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone comes with 16GB of storage, but it has a microSD card slot so you can expand the storage up to an additional 256GB. It’s not a bad deal for the price — although there are definitely more powerful phones out there.

Then there’s the cheaper LG K20 V, which is a little smaller with its 5.3-inch display. This device offers a 13MP rear-facing camera, along with a 5MP front-facing device. You’ll also get a 2,800mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone comes with 16GB of storage, but again, you’ll get a microSD card slot for expanding storage.

Both of the devices come with Android 7.0 out of the box, so if you’re looking for a cheap way to get the latest and greatest version of Android, then either one of the devices might be a good one to get.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S7 V and the LG K20 V for yourself from the Verizon website.