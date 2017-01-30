Vivo’s V5 Plus hopes to win over selfie lovers with its dual front-facing cameras

Why it matters to you If you're a selfie lover, the V5 Plus' dual front-facing cameras might be the best thing since sliced bread.

In recent times, smartphone manufacturers have adopted the trend of dual main cameras. Chinese manufacturer Vivo is no different, except it adopts this trend for the front of its V5 Plus selfie-centric phone.

Aesthetically, the V5 Plus’ antenna design on the back echoes that of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, though that is where the similarities end. Whereas the larger iPhone 7 Plus features two main cameras, the V5 Plus includes 20-megapixel and 8MP dual front-facing cameras. This makes Vivo’s phone one of only a handful to feature two selfie cameras, which work together to deliver bokeh effects for your self-portraits.

If you find yourself in a dimly-lit environment, the selfie flash module might save your skin. Dubbed “Selfie Spotlight,” the module promises to not bleach out the subject by working as a soft light fill. Alas, it does not makes its presence known around back, though the 16MP hopefully impresses regardless.

Our exterior tour ends with the 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, with a fingerprint sensor that triples as a home button and the means to switch between apps at the bottom of the phone.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 and 4GB RAM power the V5 Plus, with a 3,160mAh power pack keeping the lights on. Do not be fooled by the size — the Moto Z Play, which features similar specifications across the board, delivered on the battery life front in spades, so hopes are high with the V5 Plus. Furthermore, the V5 Plus’ battery features quick-charge functionality, so you will not sit around too long for the battery to juice up.

Finally, the phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow underneath Vivo’s Funtouch OS 3.0, somewhat of a disappointment given Android 7.0 Nougat’s availability since August 2016.

If there is enough here to peak your interest, keep in mind that you will need to import the V5 Plus if you live in the West. Since the phone is now available in several Asian countries for $410, expect to pay a bit more for the import.