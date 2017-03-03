Here are the flat-out craziest virtual reality demos we saw at Mobile World Congress

Why it matters to you Virtual reality is a burgeoning field, and Mobile World Congress gave a (sometimes crazy) glimpse of the technology's future.

Virtual reality may not be the novelty it once was, but that doesn’t mean the excitement has died down. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, VR products and demos were out in full force. Samsung announced the Gear VR Controller, an optional motion wand for its Gear VR headset, and reportedly showed off an untethered headset behind closed doors. Huawei used 5G wireless technology to deliver not only streaming 360-degree visuals to a headset, but tracked motion in real time. And Nokia showed footage captured by its high-end VR OZO camera.

But VR at Mobile World Congress got a little weird, too. Samsung brought insane motion simulators that rotated riders 360 degrees in the air as they watched footage from a Gear VR headset. South Korea’s KT Telecom brought a hamster wheel-like VR contraption featuring a Korean pop star, simulated wind effects, and footage of real-life roller coasters. And a Budapest-based company demoed a brainwave-reading headset that let VR viewers lift objects with their minds.

We checked out some of MWC’s wackiest VR experiments.