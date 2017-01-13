Look out, WhatsApp users — the app may not be as secure as you think

For months now, the relationship between WhatsApp and Facebook has been … complicated, to say the least. In December, the social media giant was accused of misleading European regulators in advance of its $22 billion acquisition of the messaging app, and previous to that, users were displeased to find that their information was being shared with Facebook.

And now, that relationship is growing all the more complicated — according to a new report from the Guardian, “A security backdoor that can be used to allow Facebook and others to intercept and read encrypted messages has been found within its WhatsApp messaging service.”

While WhatsApp told users last April that it had implemented end-to-end encryption for all messages sent through its platform, it now looks as though it neglected to mention a caveat — Facebook can intercept your messages. And if Facebook can do it, then so too can a government agency.

The alleged backdoor was first brought to light by Tobias Boelter, a cryptography and security researcher at the University of California, Berkeley. “If WhatsApp is asked by a government agency to disclose its messaging records, it can effectively grant access due to the change in keys,” he told the Guardian.

More: Hackers are now using WhatsApp to target unsuspecting users

So what exactly is this backdoor? As the Guardian explains, WhatsApp’s encryption depends upon a generated set of unique security keys, using the Signal protocol. These keys are traded and verified between users to ensure that their messages are protected.

However, WhatsApp apparently can force new encryption keys to be generated for offline users without the prior knowledge of either the sender or receiver, and then have the sender re-encrypt messages with new keys re-send them. This re-encryption and re-sending process essentially lets WhatsApp intercept and read messages.

Boelter’s findings have been further verified by Steffen Tor Jensen, head of information security and digital counter-surveillance at the European-Bahraini Organisation for Human Rights. He noted, “WhatsApp can effectively continue flipping the security keys when devices are offline and re-sending the message, without letting users know of the change till after it has been made, providing an extremely insecure platform.”

WhatsApp has now commented on the issue, releasing the following statement to the Guardian: “Over 1 billion people use WhatsApp today because it is simple, fast, reliable, and secure. At WhatsApp, we’ve always believed that people’s conversations should be secure and private. Last year, we gave all our users a better level of security by making every message, photo, video, file and call end-to-end encrypted by default. As we introduce features like end-to-end encryption, we focus on keeping the product simple and take into consideration how it’s used every day around the world. “In WhatsApp’s implementation of the Signal protocol, we have a “Show Security Notifications” setting (option under Settings > Account > Security) that notifies you when a contact’s security code has changed. We know the most common reasons this happens are because someone has switched phones or reinstalled WhatsApp. This is because in many parts of the world, people frequently change devices and Sim cards. In these situations, we want to make sure people’s messages are delivered, not lost in transit.”