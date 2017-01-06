7 common Windows 10 Mobile problems, and what to do about them

With such a complex mix of different devices and software out there, occasional problems with our smartphones are inevitable, but there’s usually a way around them. We’ve been digging into some commonly reported Windows 10 Mobile problems and we’ve identified some potential fixes and workarounds to get your phone back on its feet again.
Problem: Can’t install update
Whether you’re updating from Windows 8.1 or trying to install the latest Windows 10 Mobile release, there’s a chance you’ll run into an error. Here’s what some of the most common error codes mean and how to fix them.
- 801881cd or 80188308 – This means you don’t have enough space on your device for the update. Try backing up photos, videos, and other files then delete them from your phone. You might also consider uninstalling apps you don’t use very much.
- 80188264 or 80188265 – You’ll see this error code if you haven’t agreed to download using cellular data and you’re not connected to Wi-Fi. The easy fix is to connect to Wi-Fi.
- 801882cb, 801881d0, 8018822a, 80072f30, 80072ee7, 80072ee2, 80072efd, 80072f76, 80072efe – These codes are all related to your internet connection. Make sure you have a stable Wi-Fi connection and try again.
For any other errors or problems installing an update on Windows 10 Mobile, try the steps below.
Potential solutions:
- Plug your phone into the charger and make sure it’s fully charged. It can be a good idea to leave it plugged in while you do the update.
- Make sure that you’re connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. It’s better to update via Wi-Fi than using your cellular data connection. It will be faster and it won’t eat into your data allowance.
- Make sure that you have plenty of free space by deleting old apps or backed up files. Windows 10 Mobile alone requires 5GB of space.