7 common Windows 10 Mobile problems, and what to do about them

With such a complex mix of different devices and software out there, occasional problems with our smartphones are inevitable, but there’s usually a way around them. We’ve been digging into some commonly reported Windows 10 Mobile problems and we’ve identified some potential fixes and workarounds to get your phone back on its feet again.

Problem: Can’t install update

Whether you’re updating from Windows 8.1 or trying to install the latest Windows 10 Mobile release, there’s a chance you’ll run into an error. Here’s what some of the most common error codes mean and how to fix them.

801881cd or 80188308 – This means you don’t have enough space on your device for the update. Try backing up photos, videos, and other files then delete them from your phone. You might also consider uninstalling apps you don’t use very much.

or – This means you don’t have enough space on your device for the update. Try backing up photos, videos, and other files then delete them from your phone. You might also consider uninstalling apps you don’t use very much. 80188264 or 80188265 – You’ll see this error code if you haven’t agreed to download using cellular data and you’re not connected to Wi-Fi. The easy fix is to connect to Wi-Fi.

or – You’ll see this error code if you haven’t agreed to download using cellular data and you’re not connected to Wi-Fi. The easy fix is to connect to Wi-Fi. 801882cb, 801881d0, 8018822a, 80072f30, 80072ee7, 80072ee2, 80072efd, 80072f76, 80072efe – These codes are all related to your internet connection. Make sure you have a stable Wi-Fi connection and try again.

For any other errors or problems installing an update on Windows 10 Mobile, try the steps below.

Potential solutions: