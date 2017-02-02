Xiaomi Mi 5c will boast Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM, according to leaked specs

Why it matters to you The Xiaomi Mi 5c could be one of the best phones in its price range, if these leaked specs are to be believed.

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 5s in September, and as the company has done in the past, it looks like it will release a more affordable version of that phone called the Mi 5c.

While we can all but assume the device is on the way, so far we’ve only heard rumors and seen leaks of it. For example, the device’s 3C certification in China was just spotted by Gizchina, giving us a few interesting details of the phone.

According to the certification, the device will boast a nice Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB of RAM and a cool 64GB of storage. The rear-facing camera on the device sits at 12MP, while the front-facing camera boasts 8MP. It’s not yet known exactly what kind of battery capacity we should expect from the phone, but the flagship Mi 5s has a 3,200mAh battery, which offers plenty of juice.

So when can we expect to see the Mi 5c? Well, an exact release date isn’t known just yet, but it’s most likely the phone will launch before Xiaomi releases its new flagship, the Mi 6. which is expected to hit retailers some time in March or April. It’s possible we’ll see the Mi 5c at Mobile World Congress in late February.

When it comes to design, the Mi 5c has been leaked in a few photos from Chinese social media site Weibo, which showthat while its not Xiaomi’s flagship device, it still looks very nice indeed. The phone looks to have a basic and simplistic design, and the leaked photos show that it comes in black — although we can most likely expect it in other colors, too. Check out the leaked photos for yourself below.