Redmi 4A selling for $90 in India with 5-inch 720p display and impressive specs

Indian customers are getting yet another super affordable smartphone, this time from Xiaomi. Following the success of the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 3, the Chinese smartphone maker is unveiling the latest piece of hardware to come out of the Redmi family — the 4A. You’ll only be able to buy it on Amazon India, and it’ll set customers back just $90. That means that it’s the cheapest mobile device Xiaomi has released to date in India.

But just because you’re not paying a lot doesn’t mean you’re not getting a lot, at least when it comes to the Redmi Note 4A’s specs. The phone boasts a 5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 425 SoC with four 1.4GHz Cortex A53 cores, along with an Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 3,120mAh battery. For those who need a bit more memory, there will also be an option for 32GB of storage. And as for its software, the new smartphone features the newest version of MIUI 8 (8.1.4.0) and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (which includes the security patch issued in December).

In keeping with tradition, the Redmi 4A is being made in India. Xiaomi has noted that more than 95 percent of its smartphones sold in the country are, in fact, manufactured there as well in an effort to keep things local. And to boost capacity, Xiaomi is planning on opening up a second factory in India, which will boost its productivity to an impressive one phone per second.