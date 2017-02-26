The 2017 Academy Awards: Who’s taking home Oscars this year?

The 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony kicks off Sunday, honoring the best and brightest films and filmmakers to come out of Hollywood and elsewhere around the world last year.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s Academy Awards show has at least one early favorite going into tonight’s broadcast, with Whiplash director Damian Chazelle’s La La Land matching the all-time record with 14 nominations. The next-highest number of nominations went to both sci-fi thriller Arrival and drama Moonlight, which each received eight nominations.

Below we’ve listed the nominees in all the major categories, and we’ll be updating the list of winners here as they’re announced during the broadcast, as well as offering some context on the big winners, highlights, and memorable moments after the show concludes.

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony will be televised live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Below are all the nominees, and stand by for live updates announcing the winners as the show commences:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land )

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (La La Land )

Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

City of Stars (La La Land )

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

The 13th

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director

A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors

Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail, Caesar! (Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh)

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features, Laika Entertainment)

Moana (Disney)

My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)

The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)

Zootopia (Disney)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)

Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Piper (Pixar)

BEST FILM EDITING

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING