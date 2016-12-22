The future looks dark and violent in the latest ‘Alien: Covenant’ photos

With the latest installment of the Alien franchise in the works, thrills and chills are sure to be in our future. The latest photos from Alien: Covenant, shared on the anthology’s official Twitter account, offer proof: They show blood, weapons, and a generally eerie and dark atmosphere.

None of this should be a surprise. Not only is Alien: Covenant a sci-fi horror flick, it is directed by Ridley Scott, a man who takes the genre to another level. He has already revealed that the film’s rating will be a “hard R,” as reported by Slash Film, so these photos are likely only the tip of the iceberg.

The goriest of the bunch, shared Thursday, shows only the aftermath of a clearly violent encounter, with blood splattered all over. That doesn’t bode well for somebody. Eek.

The other photos, which were posted over the course of December, aren’t as visceral, but they do tease more darkness and danger in the film as the passengers on the colony ship find themselves on an uncharted planet. Although they’ll initially think it’s a paradise, things won’t go so well for them there, as the latest images seem to indicate. While there, they’ll meet David (played by Michael Fassbender), a synthetic android who is still ticking after the failed Prometheus expedition.

In Covenant, Fassbender will be joined by his Prometheus co-stars Noomi Rapace and Guy Pearce. The film’s cast also includes Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, Demián Bichir, and Billy Crudup, among others. Scott returns as director, continuing the prequel series to 1979’s Alien, which he also helmed.

Alien: Covenant — and all its gore — is slated to hit theaters on August 4.