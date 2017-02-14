Amazon grabs rights to Philip K. Dick’s ‘Electric Dreams,’ Bryan Cranston to produce

Why it matters to you Fans of Philip K. Dick's works, which include novels like The Man in the High Castle and Minority Report, will want to keep an eye out for this upcoming project from Amazon and Bryan Cranston.

Amazon is continuing its upward rise as a major competitor in original series through the acquisition of the U.S. rights to Philip K. Dick’s anthology series Electric Dreams, reports Variety.

Dick was a science fiction author whose work inspired many films, including Blade Runner, Total Recall, Minority Report, and The Adjustment Bureau. Electric Dreams hails from Sony Pictures Television, and will be executive produced by Bryan Cranston and his Moon Shot Entertainment banner, along with Ronald D. Moore, showrunner for Outlander.

With 10 episodes, Electric Dreams will take inspiration from Dick’s short stories, and will include a roster of established writers to pen various episodes, including Dee Rees, who wrote and directed HBO’s Bessie; Tony Grisoni (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas); Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); Matthew Graham (Life on Mars); David Farr (The Night Manager); and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim), as well as Moore himself, and Michael Dinner, who also serves as executive producer.

An accomplished actor, Cranston is best known on the small screen for roles like the terrifying Walter White in AMC’s Breaking Bad, the hilarious and goofy dad in Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle, and President Lyndon B. Johnson in the TV movie All the Way, as well as for big-screen performances in films like Trumbo, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

But this isn’t Cranston’s first dance with Amazon — he currently serves as creator of, and recurring character in, the crime drama series Sneaky Pete, which debuted on the streaming site earlier this month, and has already been renewed for a second season. Cranston will reportedly appear in at least one episode of Electric Dreams.

Dick, who passed away in 1982 at the age of 53, is known for exploring philosophical, sociological, and political themes in his science fiction novels. He wrote the 1962 alternate history novel The Man in the High Castle, on which the Amazon original series of the same name is loosely based.

There’s no confirmed debut date for Electric Dreams, but the series was already set up last May by Sony TV with Channel 4 in the U.K.