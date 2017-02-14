‘Avatar 2’ will be ‘like nothing you’ve ever seen,’ says Sam Worthington

Why it matters to you Avatar's stunning visual effects were groundbreaking and its sequel will take things even further.

Avatar director James Cameron has plans to visually stun us once again with at least four sequels, and it sounds like he is on the right track with the first of the follow-ups. Avatar 2 star Sam Worthington recently opened up to We’ve Got This Covered about the franchise’s progress and he promised that the first of the films will be unique. If you thought we had seen all there was to see of Pandora, prepare to be wrong.

“This film is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Worthington said. “The world is bigger than the first one.”

Avatar 2 won’t just be hours of jaw-dropping visual effects, though. Worthington highlighted that “it’s a movie about family,” and we’ll see how Jake Sully has grown. The sequel picks up eight years after the events of Avatar and centers on his the life he built in Pandora and his family dynamics.

Cameron has been looking well beyond Avatar 2. He has finished all the sequels’ scripts and according to Worthington, may shoot the films concurrently.

“The plan is to have some time in between, I think, but these things are always ambiguous until they start,” the actor said.

Production on Avatar 2 is to begin this summer, and the finished product could hit theaters as early as 2018. The film was previously slated to open in 2017, but it was delayed so that Cameron could work on the scripts. As a bonus, the push made it so the sequel could avoid competing with Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi at the box office. Of course, Avatar 2 should be formidable itself — its predecessor is still the world’s highest-grossing film at the box office.

Whenever Avatar 2 premieres, we will look forward to a return to Pandora with stars Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang.