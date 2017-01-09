Laugh, cry, or just relax with the best shows on HBO Go and Now

HBO has long provided network subscribers with some of the absolute best original programming found anywhere on TV. From gritty crime dramas like True Detective to comedies such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Silicon Valley, it’s no wonder Home Box Office remains the longest running premium television service in the United States.

Now, with HBO’s on-demand services, fans of the network have unfettered access to the company’s impressive (and robust) stable of programming. Below are our favorite shows currently available on the service, so you can spend more time binge-watching and less time binge-searching.

Insecure Daily Show veteran Larry Wilmore and Issa Rae — creator of the popular Youtube series, Awkward Black Girl — partnered to create Insecure, a semi-autobiographical comedy that deftly explores the black experience in contemporary Los Angeles. Rae plays a version of herself, trying to balance her professional and personal life while working at a non-profit organization that benefits children of color. Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis provide convincing, relatable performances as Issa’s best friend and boyfriend, respectively, and the show is clever and sincere enough that anyone — regardless of color or gender — can enjoy it. Watch now on: HBO Now HBO Go

Silicon Valley From the brilliant mind of Mike Judge — of Beavis and Butthead and King of the Hill fame — comes Silicon Valley, a comedic take on the startup culture taking place in the show’s namesake. According to Judge, the series is pseudo-inspired by events which occurred in his own life during the late ’80s while he was an engineer in Silicon Valley. The show itself follows a motley crew of programmers and entrepreneurs struggling (albeit comedically) to make it in the competitive world of tech startups. Perhaps most hilarious is just how unfit for success many of the main characters seem, which gives the show a rather humanizing angle not often achieved with modern sitcoms. Silicon Valley’s writing is sharp and the acting is witty and well-timed, making this not just one of HBO’s best comedies, but one of the best shows the entire network has to offer. Watch now on: HBO Now HBO Go

Flight of the Conchords

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement’s comedy troupe first began when the duo roomed together in 1998 at the Victoria University of Wellington, but the didn’t officially burst onto the scene until the mid-2000s. After developing a bit of a following in their native New Zealand in the early aughts, Bret and Jemaine caught the attention of HBO, which signed them to bring their comedy band schtick to premium cable. Though the show still concerns Flight of the Conchords — Bret and Jemaine’s fictional folk band — the duo has since moved to New York City intent on finding fame and fortune. Much to their chagrin, fame and fortune always seem just outside their reach despite their incessant attempts at stardom. The Conchords play original “folk” songs throughout each episode, which, in turn, incite some of the show’s best laughs. After watching these bumbling New Zealanders try to make it big, you can’t help but hum their tunes in your head. Watch now on: HBO Now HBO Go

Girls

Girls, a Lena Dunham-created and starred-in dramedy, delves into the daily experiences of a group of twenty-something girls living in New York City. Culled from actual experiences in Dunham’s own life, the show often deals with humiliating and disastrous events circulating around adulthood, relationships, and sexuality. In addition to Dunham, Girls features outstanding performances from Adam Driver, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirk, and Zosia Mamet, each of whom battle being young (and dumb) while trying to figure out just what the hell being an adult means. You’d be hard pressed to find many other shows which provide as real — and funny — a portrayal of human interaction and emerging adulthood as Girls. Watch now on: HBO Now HBO Go

High Maintenance This free-form web series was so successful and hilarious that HBO picked it up in 2016 and ordered six episodes, and added the first six seasons to its streaming platforms. Co-creators (and married couple) Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair provide pre-episode commentary, often alongside guest actors who appeared in the episode. Sinclair stars as “The Guy,” a New York City-based bicycle messenger who delivers marijuana all over the boroughs. The real star of the show, though, is the rotating cast of customers who call The Guy looking for some pot. High Maintenance doesn’t always conform to the typical 30-minute episode format either, though each story is crafted with a beginning, middle, and end — whether it takes six minutes or 20. The well-crafted sets include tons of little details that you might miss on the first watch, but you’ll notice more and more with each viewing. The show also takes an objective stance toward the drug that drives its storylines, avoiding stereotypes while simultaneously creating memorable characters that you can’t help but love (and hate). Watch now on: HBO Now HBO Go

Veep

Seinfeld alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in this political satire about a female vice president and her attempts to make a lasting impression on the United States without getting swept up by politics in D.C. Joining Louis-Dreyfus on screen is the hilarious Tony Hale who plays the Veep’s ultra-obedient personal assistant. With sharp, witty writing, brilliant acting, and handfuls of laugh-out-loud moments during each episode, Veep is one of the most underrated comedies HBO has to offer. We recommend hopping on board with this show sooner rather than later, as this is political comedy at its finest. Watch now on: HBO Now HBO Go