Blow up your data cap with the 20 best Netflix original series

After revolutionizing the television landscape with its streaming service, Netflix began unveiling its own original shows in 2013, with House of Cards acting as the company’s first hit single, of sorts. More hits were soon to follow, and four years on the company is only gaining momentum. All told, the current stable of Netflix “Originals” includes more than 100 original scripted and documentary series produced in-house — and that’s not even counting the gobs of other programs for which Netflix holds exclusive streaming rights.

With such a diverse pool to choose from, you might be wondering: which of these shows are worth beaming into my eyeballs for eleven straight hours this weekend? Well, we’re here to tell you. Keep on scrollin’ to find out which Netflix Originals we think are the cream of the crop. For reference, the full list of programs distributed by Netflix can be viewed here.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

The most recent addition to Netflix’s catalog of original content is also one of is most interesting. The show co-opts entries 1-4 from Lemony Snicket’s eponymous series of novels, and even improves upon the 2004 film of the same name starring Jim Carrey. This time around, Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) writes the scripts, and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) steps into the role of the villainous Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to steal the inheritance owed to the Baudelaire children (Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and Presley Smith) after their parents’ mysterious demise.

The series benefits greatly from the inclusion of high-profile guest stars in nearly every episode, as the show’s odd, gothic style makes for a unique viewing experience for both children and adults. Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld, The Tick) is excellent as behind-the-scenes narrator Snicket, and the show has already been renewed, with two additional seasons planned to chronicle books 5 through 13.