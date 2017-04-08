We’re counting the days until these 10 hot TV shows return this spring

Over the past few months, favorite shows have been trickling back onto the air, allowing viewers to return to their couch comfort zones. Some were on hiatus during the Christmas break, and others are resuming a year later with brand new seasons.

As we kick full swing into spring and head into summer, there are several series that will be re-joining the TV line-up with their latest seasons. Here are the 10 we’re most excited about.

(Note: Some light spoilers ahead. Proceed at your own risk!)

Lucifer Lucifer/Fox This eclectic series based on the DC comic of the same name focuses on the Devil (played by Tom Ellis) who gets tired of his evil hellhole and decides to move to LA to open up a nightclub. Following a murder, however, he ends up assisting the police department. Season two commenced in September 2016, and the series has been renewed by Fox for a third season, but the last few episodes of the second season will air in May. Episode 14 of season two will air on May 1, and we’ll see four additional episodes afterward.

Sense8 Sense8/Netflix Netflix gave viewers a between-season appetizer of this peculiar Wachowski-created (The Matrix) sci-fi drama with the release of a two-hour Christmas special in December, a year and-a-half after the first season was released. But on May 5, viewers will finally get to feast their eyes on a new 10-episode second season. The series features an ensemble cast playing a diverse and complex group of characters from around the world, including an Icelandic DJ, a closeted Mexican actor, a driver in Nairobi, and the kick-ass kickboxing daughter of a powerful Korean businessman. Each person realizes they are connected to the others in a strange, cosmic way. They can take over each other’s bodies and use one another’s strengths to aid them when needed.

Master of None Master of None/Netflix This Netflix series became a breakout hit for comedian Aziz Ansari in November 2015, and even picked up an Emmy for Outstanding comedy writing, but he took his time developing season two. It follows the life of Dev Shah (Ansari), a struggling New York City actor and single man who’s looking for love and meaning in his life. Each episode follows the pint-sized man as he commiserates with his oddball group of friends and traditional Indian parents, including his scene-stealing father (both are played by Ansari’s real-life ‘rents). May 12 will see the return of the series, picking up where we left off.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt/Netflix Another critical hit for Netflix, this sitcom takes a terrible scenario we’ve sadly seen in real-life – a young girl is abducted and held captive for years until finally being released – and somehow spins it into comedy gold. Throughout the first two seasons, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) struggled with finding her place in the real world while still being stuck in the naive mindset of the child she was when captured. Of all places, she moves to New York City. Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), the series has their signature comedy written all over it. It premieres May 19.

Twin Peaks Twin Peaks/Showtime Resurrected from the ‘90s, Twin Peaks will return for an 18-episode third season on Showtime, scheduled to debut on May 21. The original series, which was cancelled after two seasons, saw FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) investigating the murder of a homecoming queen, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in the fictional Washington town of Twin Peaks. It contained elements of supernatural and horror genres, along with a cast of very quirky characters. Series creators Mark Frost and David Lynch are back, along with key cast members, including MacLachlan, Laura Dern, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ashley Judd, Tom Sizemore, Amanada Seyfried, and Naomi Watts.

House of Cards House of Cards/Netflix With four successful Netflix seasons under its belt, the last concluding in March 2016, viewers will be able to jump back into the White House for the fifth on May 30. The world is closing in on Frank as power struggles heat up with trusted allies, new conflicts arise, and nosey newsmen keep getting closer to the truth about Frank’s dirty doings. It’ll be interesting to see where the story is taken next.

Orange is the New Black Orange Is The New Black/Netflix It was a showdown between the female inmates and the prison guards when we left Netflix’s Orange is the New Black in season four. All eyes are on the intense fifth season to come, of which we know all episodes will take place over the three days that follow the events that went down. Fans are waiting with bated breath to find out if who will come out on top, and whose lives will be forever changed after last season’s wild cliffhanger. The tension will play out for viewers in its entirety on June 9, should you dare to binge the entire 13-episode season in one sitting.

Orphan Black Orphan Black/BBC America We’ll be sad to see it go, but the fifth and final season of this Canadian sci-fi thriller has plenty to offer as the show ties up the lose ends. Viewers will hopefully get some closure, and find out what is really going on behind the immoral and unethical human cloning experiments. Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany returns to play a mixed bag of clones in the BBC America series. The 10 episodes will finish the show’s run, starting on June 10, 2017.

American Ninja Warrior American Ninja Warrior/NBC As far as competition shows go, NBC’s sports entertainment spinoff of the Japanese series Sasuke is still going strong. With eight seasons under its belt, the show has given viewers faith that with the right mindset, willpower, and determination, you can achieve your dreams of conquering the (nearly) unconquerable. In eight seasons, only two competitors have made it through the entire course. Last year, we saw Jessie Graff, a professional stuntwoman and all-around athlete, rise to fame as she became the first woman ever to complete the Stage One Las Vegas finals course. Who will catch viewers’ attention this season? Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 12.